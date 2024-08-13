Oct. 23: COC Foundation Swing for Student Success Golf Tourney

The College of the Canyons Foundation will host the “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club, presented by NE Systems on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Under the leadership of Foundation Board Members Shawn Fonder and T. Meyer, the tournament will support the Foundation’s efforts to provide scholarships and essential support to students to help them achieve their educational goals.

Registration, driving range access, and breakfast will be available starting at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start scheduled for 9 a.m.

Sponsorships are available for golf enthusiasts and supporters of higher education. Opportunities for single players start at $450, which includes breakfast, lunch, cart and green fees and an awards reception.

For those who would like to make a more significant impact, Caddy Sponsor ($1,000), Birdie Sponsor ($2,000), Golf Cart Sponsor ($5,000), and Title Sponsor ($20,000) opportunities also are available.

Additional non-golfing sponsorship packages allow individuals and organizations to support the cause while boosting respective brand recognition.

To register or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit the College of the Canyons Foundation webpage or contact the foundation directly at (661) 362-3434 or cocfoundation@canyons.edu.

