August 13
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
OLPH
Oct. 23: COC Foundation Swing for Student Success Golf Tourney
| Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
2023GolfTourney

The College of the Canyons Foundation will host the “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club, presented by NE Systems on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Under the leadership of Foundation Board Members Shawn Fonder and T. Meyer, the tournament will support the Foundation’s efforts to provide scholarships and essential support to students to help them achieve their educational goals.

Registration, driving range access, and breakfast will be available starting at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start scheduled for 9 a.m.

Sponsorships are available for golf enthusiasts and supporters of higher education. Opportunities for single players start at $450, which includes breakfast, lunch, cart and green fees and an awards reception.

For those who would like to make a more significant impact, Caddy Sponsor ($1,000), Birdie Sponsor ($2,000), Golf Cart Sponsor ($5,000), and Title Sponsor ($20,000) opportunities also are available.

Additional non-golfing sponsorship packages allow individuals and organizations to support the cause while boosting respective brand recognition.

To register or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, please visit the College of the Canyons Foundation webpage or contact the foundation directly at (661) 362-3434 or cocfoundation@canyons.edu.
COC Launching Clinical Lab Scientist Program in Fall 2024

COC Launching Clinical Lab Scientist Program in Fall 2024
Monday, Aug 12, 2024
College of the Canyons will launch its Clinical Laboratory Scientist (CLS) certificate program in the fall 2024 semester, which begins on Aug. 19.
FULL STORY...

Russell Moir Back at TMU as VP of Student Life

Russell Moir Back at TMU as VP of Student Life
Thursday, Aug 8, 2024
The Master’s University’s newest executive isn’t new to TMU.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Prof Leads Study on How Climate Change Affects Joshua Trees

CSUN Prof Leads Study on How Climate Change Affects Joshua Trees
Monday, Aug 5, 2024
A team of researchers led by California State University, Northridge evolutionary biologist Jeremy Yoder partnered with hundreds of volunteer naturalists to reconstruct how 120 years of climate change has affected Joshua trees.
FULL STORY...

TMU Students Can Now Major in Cinema & Digital Arts

TMU Students Can Now Major in Cinema & Digital Arts
Monday, Aug 5, 2024
The Master's University Department of Communication has now expanded the Cinema and Digital Arts (CDA) program from an emphasis into a major due to the increasing number of students at The Master’s University interested in the “seventh art.”
FULL STORY...
