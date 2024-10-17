header image

October 17
1837 - Trapper Peter LaBeck killed by grizzly bear at El Tejon [story]
Peter LaBeck
Oct. 26: Hart High Rampage Returns
| Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
rampage

The William S. Hart High School Regiment will host one of the largest marching band competitions in southern California, the Hart Rampage on Saturday, Oct. 26, at College of the Canyons Cougar Stadium, College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, 91355.

The Rampage begins at 10:15 a.m. with a performance of the Star Spangled Banner followed with performances throughout the day and ending with the awards ceremony at 9 p.m.

This year over 30 bands from southern California and surrounding areas will be expected to attend. It’s an opportunity to see many talented musicians and dancers including those from all local Santa Clarita Valley high schools perform at a single venue. The day-long competition ends with a legendary mass drumline and awards ceremony.

Bring family and friends for this day of great entertainment, food and fun. In addition to the field show performances, there will be food vendors including tri-tip BBQ, hot dogs, hot and cold sandwiches, pizza, taco cart, snack items, kettle korn, bUONgUSTO italian ice, Smooth Operator smoothies and treats, coffee, soft drinks and water.

Also there will be merchandise booths and many prizes to be raffled. Tickets are $5 each. Please visit the raffle booth during the day.

Tickets will be available at the gate. General admission wristbands are $15, students and seniors are $10 and children under five are free. While a limited number of wristbands will be given to the director at check-in, you may not have enough for your “pit & prop parents”, and Medical volunteers. Wristbands will be required of everyone entering the stadium, so purchase wristbands well ahead of performance time. Wristbands can be purchased at the ticket kiosk in front of the stadium.

Spectator parking will be off Valencia Boulevard in Lot 7 in and around the parking structure and Lot 8 surrounding the stadium and Tourney Road. Priority parking will be offered near the stadium entrance at $5 pervehicle. Please look for signs and park in these designated lots.

For more information or to make a donation, go to www.HartRegiment.com or call (818)515-7665. For more information check out https://www.hartregiment.com/rampage.

Click here for a schedule of the performances.
