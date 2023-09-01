Oct. 6-7: Business for Artists Conference

The Business for Artists Conference is dedicated to equipping artists, creative professionals and non-profit organizations with the necessary tools to thrive in their respective industries. With expert-led sessions and a focus on practical knowledge, the conference aims to foster growth, innovation and collaboration within art and business.

The conference is free of charge and will take place on Friday, Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

On Friday, Oct. 6, the conference will cater specifically to non-profit professionals seeking to enhance their skills and strategies. Expert speakers in the field of marketing, budgeting, program management and fundraising will take the stage to share their insights, experiences and best practices. Whether you are new to the non-profit sector or a seasoned professional looking to refine your approach, this day will provide valuable tools to drive your organization’s success.

Saturday, Oct. 7, is tailored for artists and creative individuals working within the arts. Experts in taxation, marketing, freelancing and the creative process will provide actionable insights to help participants thrive in their artistic endeavors. Regardless of whether you are an emerging artist aiming to break into the industry or a mid-career professional seeking to take your creativity to the next level, this day will offer you a wealth of knowledge to spark innovation and growth.

Both days of the conference offer attendees an opportunity to learn from experts and connect with like-minded individuals. Participants will be treated to a complimentary breakfast and lunch. Space is limited, and registration is mandatory to secure your spot.

For more information and to register for the Business for Artists Conference, please visit SantaClaritaArts.com/business-for-artists-conference or email aeo@santa-clarita.com.

