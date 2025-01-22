Officials Form Task Force to Combat Crimes Related to Los Angeles-Area Wildfires

The leaders of federal and local law enforcement agencies have joined together to create the Joint Regional Fire Crimes Task Force to investigate and prosecute fire-related crimes as Los Angeles County recovers from devastating wildfires. The Task Force will focus on investigating and prosecuting criminal actors seeking to exploit the wildfire crisis.

The Joint Regional Fire Crimes Task Force includes representatives of the United States Attorney’s Office; the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office; the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office; the Los Angeles Police Department; and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Members of the Task Force will meet to discuss case leads, develop and share crime intelligence, and facilitate the efficient prosecution of crimes related to the Los Angeles County wildfires. The Task Force will primarily focus on four areas: looting, burglary and impersonation offenses; crimes related to arson; illegal drone activity; and financial fraud targeting both disaster victims and those wishing to make charitable donations.

“We will not permit victims to be re-victimized,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “Our community has suffered tremendously, and we are here to support them. The Joint Fire Crimes Task Force is committed to addressing crimes coming out of the fires, including any looting, arson, illegal drone flights and fraud. As the rebuilding process begins and donations and relief funds come in, we must ensure that those seeking to take advantage through criminal activity are held fully accountable.”

“Every crisis generates the best of us – brave first responders and average people who step up financially to support victims – as well as the worst in our society, including those who steal well-intentioned money or defraud victims who are already suffering,” said Akil Davis, the Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office. “In addition to our efforts to combat fraud, we will devote resources to the task force to investigate allegations of arson, and we will not tolerate careless and criminal drone operators who put firefighters and residents in harm’s way. The FBI will commit resources to address this new crop of criminals callously taking advantage of the vulnerable during and after these devastating wildfires.”

“ATF possesses unparalleled expertise in determining the origin and cause of fires, even under the most complex and challenging conditions,” said Jose Medina, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Los Angeles Field Division. “Our agency offers a comprehensive set of resources for arson investigations, including certified fire investigators, chemists, electrical engineers, accelerant-detection canines, and a state-of-the-art fire research laboratory. Arson destroys lives, businesses, and entire communities. Together with our partners, we are committed to identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting those responsible.”

“Far too often, during tragic events like the Los Angeles-area wildfires, we have seen greedy individuals seek to line their pockets and divert critical funds from those most in need,” said HSI Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang. “HSI Los Angeles and partner agencies will do our part to help the region recover and rebuild by ensuring that disaster-related funds will go to individuals and families that lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods – and not unscrupulous fraudsters.”

“The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, in partnership with local and federal law enforcement agencies, will relentlessly pursue and hold accountable those who despicably seek to exploit this tragedy for personal gain,” said Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman. “We want to send a clear and unequivocal message to criminals: If you seek to commit crime during this crisis, from arson, looting, burglary and theft to price gouging and financial scams, we will arrest you, prosecute you, and seek to punish you to the full extent of the law. As billions of dollars in vital aid relief pour into Los Angeles County, our Task Force, comprised of over a thousand prosecutors and thousands of law enforcement agents, will protect those who have suffered from being victimized again. Justice will be swift, certain and significant. Los Angeles County has been tested before and prevailed; and we will prevail again.”

“I am proud to stand with this powerful collaboration as we work together to ensure that no individual or business gets away with illegal or predatory conduct, including price gouging. People preying on others will face criminal justice,” said Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto. “In addition, with so many people now facing uncertainty about their future, my office is also leaning in to bring every legislative, executive and civil resource at our disposal to help us get through this emergency, and to heal, recover and rebuild together. As Angelenos, it’s what we’ve always done.”

“As our community continues to deal with these devastating wildfires, we remain steadfast in our commitment to protect our residents from those who would exploit their vulnerability,” said Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna. “Whether it’s arson, illegal drone activity disrupting first responders, or fraud targeting victims and donors, this joint task force will investigate and hold individuals accountable. These efforts are about protecting our communities and ensuring those affected by this unimaginable disaster recover without fear or further victimization.”

“The Joint Task Force brings together individuals and agencies with the most experience and best resources to ensure that those suspected of breaking the law are identified and held accountable,” said LAPD Chief of Police Jim McDonnell. “The LAPD will not allow criminals to compound the devastation of our residents, and we will devote whatever resources are necessary to protect them.”

The Joint Regional Fire Crimes Task Force will aggressively pursue offenders in the following categories:

Looting, Burglary, Curfew Violations and Impersonation

The Task Force and partner agencies are investigating any looting, burglary, robbery, grand theft, impersonation of firefighters or law enforcement, curfew violations, and related crimes stemming from the Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire, and other wildfires. To date more than 50 individuals have been arrested, and nine defendants have been charged and face maximum sentences ranging from six years to life in prison.

Arson

Members of the Task Force and fire authorities are investigating the Palisades Fire, the Eaton Fire and the other wildfires that started over the past week. At the request of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, ATF Los Angeles and the LAPD, ATF deployed its renowned National Response Team to the Palisades fire to investigate. These specialized investigators are working around the clock to determine the origins of these fires.

In addition, as wind events and dry conditions continue to leave the region vulnerable to wildfires, the Task Force will aggressively prosecute anyone who attempts to cause new fires by malice or reckless behavior. The federal arson statute carries a five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence and a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. Those penalties can increase to life sentence if a death has occurred. Under California law, arson carries a prison sentence of up to nine years.

Illegal Drones

Fire personnel must be able to perform their duties without interference. Illegal drone activity in active fire zones has disrupted operations, including one instance where a drone collided with a fire suppression plane.

The areas around the Palisades and Eaton fires are under temporary flight restrictions through January 25, and it is a crime to fly a drone in these areas. The FBI has deployed equipment to detect drones flying in these restricted areas. The federal offense of flying a drone in ones of these restricted airspaces carries a penalty of up to one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $75,000.

Fraud

The Task Force will not allow fire victims to be re-victimized by fraud and theft. Its efforts focus on ensuring that relief funds reach those in need and working to swiftly prosecutor those engaged in defrauding donors.

Generous people around the world are making donators to assist victims. Unfortunately, this creates opportunities for scams as criminals exploit disasters for their own gain by sending fraudulent solicitations or creating deceiving websites. Potential donors are urged to make donations only to known entities and to avoid giving donations in cash or via wire transfer.

The Task Force will also investigator the misuse of aid programs administered by government agencies, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Small Business Administration (SBA). Federal agencies are deploying significant financial resources to support homeowners, renters, nonprofits and businesses affected by the fires, and any attempt to misuse these funds through fraud or identity theft will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted.

There are numerous other potential scams that might victimize victims such as contractor fraud. The Task Force will target any individual seeking to defraud victims of the wildfires.

Price-gouging laws went into effect immediately upon the declaration of a state of emergency. No person and no business can increase pricing on housing, shelter, food, water, clothing, pet care, health care or any other essential goods or services by more than 10% without violating the law. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office is leading Task Force efforts in this area. Violations of the price gouging statute are subject to criminal prosecution for up to one year in prison, plus a fine of up to $10,000. They are also subject to civil enforcement actions to include civil penalties of up to $2,500 per violation, injunctive relief and mandatory restitution.

Members of the Task Force remain committed to seeing that victims of these devastating fires receive justice and that those who exploit or harm them are held accountable.

Members of the public are encouraged to report wrongdoing to authorities at any law enforcement agency.

For example, tips may be directed to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or https://tips.fbi.gov/home.

The public may also report examples of financial fraud to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at (866) 720-5721 or www.justice.gov/DisasterComplaintForm.

