DA Hires Special Prosecutor for Police Misconduct Cases

District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman has announced the appointment of Michael Gennaco as Special Prosecutor who is among the nation’s foremost experts in civil rights and police misconduct cases.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, in consultation with County Counsel, authorized Gennaco’s contract effective Thursday, Jan. 14.

“Our goal is to ensure transparency and accountability while strengthening public confidence in our justice system,” said District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman. “Michael Gennaco’s extensive experience and expertise in civil rights cases will be invaluable as we continue to reevaluate prior decisions and take a fresh look at cases involving officer-involved shootings.”

Under Hochman’s leadership, Gennaco will be empowered to reexamine evidence and where warranted by the facts and law, pursue criminal charges against law enforcement officers. At the District Attorney’s discretion, and in collaboration with Gennaco, cases or matters may be assigned for further review.

As a former Chief of the Civil Rights Section for the United States Attorney’s Office in the Central District of California, Gennaco has a very distinguished record of prosecuting police misconduct cases. His career spans decades of service, including leading investigations into excessive force and securing convictions in high-profile civil rights cases. Additionally, Gennaco has contributed to numerous reforms in policing and accountability systems across the country.

“Michael Gennaco’s track record speaks for itself. His work has consistently bridged the gap between law enforcement and the communities they serve while holding officers accountable for unlawful actions. His appointment reflects our dedication to ensuring justice and fairness in all aspects of our criminal justice system,” said Hochman.

This hiring marks a step forward in the ongoing effort to address concerns surrounding officer-involved shootings and police accountability. The District Attorney’s Office remains committed to ensuring justice and maintaining the trust of Los Angeles county residents.

