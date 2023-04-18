Performance to Showcase New Dances by CSUN Choreographers

Dance can evoke passion, anger and joy. Movement and gestures by the human body can bring an audience to tears or to its feet in celebration. California State University, Northridge’s top student choreographers and dancers will demonstrate just how powerful dance can be on Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27, as part of the university’s annual spring dance concert, “Kinesis: Emerging Choreography.”

“’Kinesis’ will feature diverse choreographic vision, passionate dancing and powerful performances that provides a glimpse into the art and life that is and continues to occur at CSUN,” said kinesiology professor Paula Thomson, who teaches dance in the College of Health and Human Development.

The performances are scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 26 and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on April 27 in the Plaza Del Sol Performance Hall in the University Student Union, located on the east side of the campus off Zelzah Avenue south of Plummer Street.

“’Kinesis’ is the combining of form and the sensation of movement,” said Thomson. “Dance at its best does just that, both the dancer and the audience viscerally experience movement and sense the coherent form inherent in good choreography.”

“Kinesis” will spotlight the talents of several student dancers and choreographers and a wide range of dance styles, from hip-hop and contemporary to Tahitian and Salsa.

Tickets for the event are $10 for students and seniors and $20 for adults. To obtain tickets, call (818) 677- 2488.

For more information about the performance, contact Thomson at paula.thomson@csun.edu.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...