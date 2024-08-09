State Parks Encourages Public to Safely Enjoy Perseid Meteor Shower

California State Parks invites the public to safely enjoy the annual Perseid meteor shower that is set to grace the night skies Aug. 11-13.

The Perseid meteor shower, caused by Comet Swift-Tuttle, is expected to provide an impressive nighttime spectacle to those willing to stay up late to see it.

The 2024 Perseid meteor shower peaks on the night between Aug. 11 and Aug. 12. The Perseids usually put on a good show and this year may produce 50 to 75 meteors per hour at a dark site.

California’s state parks, with their expansive open skies and minimal light pollution, are perfect spots to witness this natural wonder.

However, California State Parks urges visitors to prioritize safety while enjoying this event.

Check for Park and Road Closures: Before heading out, ensure the state park you plan to visit is open. The majority of state parks and park roads/trails close after sunset.

Check park hours and closure updates by visiting the California State Parks website.

Travel Safely: Reduced visibility can make night travel dangerous. Whether you are driving or hiking to your viewing spot, travel with caution. Al visitors are encouraged to use extra caution and travel at slower speeds on roadways and paths, for your safety and the safety of others.

Stay Within Marked Trails and Developed Areas: Wandering into undeveloped areas or off-trail may lead to dangerous situations such as getting lost or injured, especially after dark.

The Perseid meteor shower is an incredible opportunity to connect with nature and experience the beauty of the universe. By following these safety tips, you can ensure a memorable and safe outing.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...