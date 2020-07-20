Probation Services Week in L.A. County July 19-July 25

Los Angeles County Interim Chief Probation Officer Ray Leyva joined the L.A. County Board of Supervisors and Governor Gavin Newsom in recognizing probation professionals who work to keep communities safe as part of Probation Services Week from July 19 to July 25.

With the theme this year of “Restoring Trust, Creating Hope,” L.A. County Probation will be showcasing the work the Department does throughout the county this week and how probation officers and probation programs are making a real difference in the lives of clients by using evidence-based practices that help clients achieve long-term success.

“The team of professionals that make up the Los Angeles County Probation Department are some of the most dedicated and hardest working individuals I’ve ever met,” Leyva said. “It’s a tough job but our probation officers and staff are committed. Their work not only helps keep our communities safe, but they are continuously working to provide services that help rebuild lives and make a difference in the lives of those we serve.”

Probation has proven to be successful in multiple facets of the juvenile and criminal justice system that transforms the lives of its clients to stop the cycle of crime and create safer communities. Apart from providing scientifically proven care to clients, Probation works alongside community groups to connect clients with resources and programs they need to grow successfully.

The work of the approximately 6,000 L.A. Probation employees was lauded in a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that was unanimously approved by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors July 7.

“The Los Angeles County Probation Department community corrections professionals are a true force for positive change in our communities, providing services and referrals for clients working in partnership with community agencies and groups,” stated the motion. “Probation service enhances the safety of our communities and delivers essential therapeutic and reentry services for approximately 37,000 adults and 5,000 juvenile clients on any given day. We applaud Probation professionals and their support teams for their compassion and strength, dedication to the justice system, and their contributions to making a difference in many lives and providing public safety in our communities.”

The progress and success of probation in L.A. County and across California is based on the commitment to providing quality supervision, supports and services to clients, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic. To continue supervising our clients as safely as possible, Probation has adopted guidelines recommended by county and health officials and informed by the latest data.

“Probation Departments have a profound impact on the safety and health of our communities by working to reduce recidivism through evidence-based programming and supervision,” stated Governor Gavin Newsom in a proclamation commemorating Probation Services Week.

“Probation’s success ensures that our state’s communities are a safer environment for all Californians to live and prosper,” he said. “This week, I encourage all Californians to join me in recognizing Probation’s immense contributions to our communities and state.”

Since 1841, men and women from all walks of life have dedicated their lives to the rehabilitation efforts of criminal offenders and helping them to regain control over their lives and improve the health of local communities. Since 1903, the Los Angeles County Probation Department has aligned itself with these same values and, as the largest probation services agency in the country, continues to today.