header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 20
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
Read Beyond the Beaten Path This Summer
| Friday, May 20, 2022

jason gibbs on committee

With school ending and summer break just around the corner, the Santa Clarita Public Library has everything you need to keep your family busy and engaged with reading, crafts and outdoor programs.

I invite all of our residents to take part in this year’s Summer Reading Program. The theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” which encourages residents to combine reading with camping, adventure, skill development and more.

Get ready to bring the books out of the house, and immerse yourself and your family in nature. This seven-week program begins on June 6 and offers residents a wide variety of interactive and engaging programs like campfire songs, crafts, outdoor exploration challenges, nature scavenger hunts and, of course – reading!

Once residents register for the program, everything is at their fingertips. Come out to the Library branches for bilingual Storytime, delve into one of the many reading challenges online and track your days read, or get creative and participate in any of the art programs. While you and your family track your reading, you can be entered to win different prizes and badges throughout the summer.

As someone who loves to spend time with my family out and about in our city, I am excited that the library has extended its four walls to include our local parks. Children, teens and adult programming will take place throughout the week at a variety of local parks, stimulating all of the senses. For parents of our littlest residents, make sure to bring them to the Little Explorers Program. This class is designed for children under five to enjoy interactive sensory playtime, art and exploration.

One event I am looking forward to is the Super Moon Hike on June 14. Residents are invited to come to Central Park and enjoy a leisurely hike up the mountainside to enjoy a 360-degree view of Santa Clarita soaked in the moonlight. Be sure to bring your hiking shoes and flashlights for what will be an unforgettable night at the park.

This year, the program is summer camp-themed, which isn’t just reflected in our programming but at the three Library branches. Each Library location will have a designated camp creature for participants to represent proudly. At the Old Town Newhall Branch, participants will be the blue hedgehogs, while at the Valencia Branch, camp goers will be known as the purple possums. And at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch, participants will be the green raccoons.

I am happy to say that in addition to all of the free programming at the Libraries this summer, the Newhall and Canyon Country branches will be offering “Lunch at the Library.” This California State Library project was developed by the California Library Association and the California Summer Meal Coalition to help provide free meal services for residents 18 and younger.

This year, the City of Santa Clarita worked in collaboration with School Day Café to serve our residents both hot and cold lunches on site. Youth can receive their lunches Monday through Friday, between noon and 1:00 p.m. at both branches.

As a father with kids who love to go to the Library, I hope that all of our residents take advantage of the wonderful programming during this year’s Summer Reading Program. With so many options available for our community members, there is something everyone will enjoy.

I look forward to seeing you in our Libraries and out at the parks. If you would like to register for the Summer Reading Program or to view all of the scheduled programs, please visit Santa Clarita Reads.

Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Read Beyond the Beaten Path This Summer

Read Beyond the Beaten Path This Summer
Friday, May 20, 2022
With school ending and summer break just around the corner, the Santa Clarita Public Library has everything you need to keep your family busy and engaged with reading, crafts and outdoor programs.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?

Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?
Friday, May 20, 2022
In my early 20s I worked on a sheep farm in southern Illinois. The farm had about 1,000 sheep and two Great Pyrenees dogs to protect them.
READ MORE...

It’s Time for Dodger Baseball at 43rd Santa Clarita Dodger Day

It’s Time for Dodger Baseball at 43rd Santa Clarita Dodger Day
Friday, May 13, 2022
Baseball season is officially back! As a Southern California native, I grew up as an avid Dodger fan and I continue that tradition whenever I take my family to a game. There is no feeling that compares to entering Dodger Stadium and hearing the sound of cheering fans and the smell of fresh-cut grass and of course, Dodger Dogs!
READ MORE...

You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division

You’ve Got a Friend in City Hall: Building, Safety Division
Friday, May 13, 2022
This month, the city shines the spotlight on the friendly staff in the Building and Safety Division. May is Building and Safety Month and the 2022 theme is “Safety for All: Codes in Action.” This month builds awareness about the importance of building codes in ensuring safety in the spaces in which we live, work and learn.
READ MORE...

Hit the Trails for National Bike Month

Hit the Trails for National Bike Month
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
For years, the city of Santa Clarita has been recognized as a Bicycle Friendly Community by The League of American Bicyclists. We are proud to offer cyclists more than 100 miles of off-street trails to ride throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.
READ MORE...

Message From the City Manager: Stay Active by Hiking, Biking in Santa Clarita

Message From the City Manager: Stay Active by Hiking, Biking in Santa Clarita
Monday, May 9, 2022
When was the last time you enjoyed the great outdoors in Santa Clarita? With over 80 miles of scenic hiking trails and more than 126 miles of beautiful off-street trails to enjoy, our city is not short on outdoor activities that can get you moving.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Read Beyond the Beaten Path This Summer
With school ending and summer break just around the corner, the Santa Clarita Public Library has everything you need to keep your family busy and engaged with reading, crafts and outdoor programs.
Read Beyond the Beaten Path This Summer
May 22: Vigil of Prayer and Lament for a Hurting World at St. Stephen’s
Feeling the need to act, members of the Santa Clarita Human Relations Roundtable, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Congregation Beth Shalom, NAACP Santa Clarita, Higher Vision Church and the Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley decided to gather with community members to mark and reflect on the May 14 shooting in Buffalo, N.Y.
May 22: Vigil of Prayer and Lament for a Hurting World at St. Stephen’s
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Public Transit Masking Requirement is Extended
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 10 new deaths throughout L.A. County and 3,180 new cases countywide.
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Public Transit Masking Requirement is Extended
L.A. County Public Health Reports International Outbreak of Monkeypox
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is working with state and national partners on an international outbreak of monkeypox. On May 19 the Centers for Disease Control confirmed a case of monkeypox in the United States in Massachusetts.
L.A. County Public Health Reports International Outbreak of Monkeypox
VIPO Prosthetic and Orthotic Company Celebrates 40 Years
The father/son legacy continues after 40 years at Valley Institute of Prosthetics and Orthotics established in 1982. The company serves the Central Valley and the Santa Clarita Valley with the highest quality orthotic and prosthetic devices for patients to regain functionality.
VIPO Prosthetic and Orthotic Company Celebrates 40 Years
May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting Tuesday, May 24, beginning with a special/closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m.
May 24: City Council Meets to Authorize Garbage Collection Fee Increase
Castaic Animal Care Center Offers Walk-in Visits in Time for National Adoption Weekend
The County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control is aware of the public’s desire to visit our animal care centers without an appointment. In response Animal Care and Control is adopting new public visitation hours for unscheduled visits just in time for National Pet Adoption Weekend, May 20-22.
Castaic Animal Care Center Offers Walk-in Visits in Time for National Adoption Weekend
May 30: In-person, Virtual Summer Classes Begin at L.A. County Parks
Join the fun this summer and sign up for a class at Los Angeles county Parks. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to learn something new, make new friends and discover new talents.
May 30: In-person, Virtual Summer Classes Begin at L.A. County Parks
Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?
In my early 20s I worked on a sheep farm in southern Illinois. The farm had about 1,000 sheep and two Great Pyrenees dogs to protect them.
Marcia Mayeda | Does Your Dog Act Its Breed?
May 21: California Air Resources Hosts Open House for New SoCal Headquarters
The California Air Resources Board will host an open house of its new state-of-the-art “green” Southern California Headquarters, the Mary D. Nichols Campus, in Riverside on Saturday, May 21.
May 21: California Air Resources Hosts Open House for New SoCal Headquarters
Cougars Softball Heck, Melgar, Motz Earn All-Southern California Honors
College of the Canyons had three Women's Softball players spotlighted by the California Community College Fastpitch Coaches Association with Ashlynn Heck, Allyson Melgar and Lisa Motz selected to the All-Southern California Team.
Cougars Softball Heck, Melgar, Motz Earn All-Southern California Honors
May 21: 2022 L.A. County Homeowners’ Resource Fair
Los Angeles County is hosting the first in-person Homeowners' Resource Fair for the public since the pandemic hit two years ago. The event will be held Saturday, May 21 9 a.m. to noon at the Huntington Park Community Center, 6925 Salt Lake Ave., Huntington Park, CA 90255.
May 21: 2022 L.A. County Homeowners’ Resource Fair
Today in SCV History (May 20)
1946 - Cher, great-granddaughter of Placerita Canyon homesteader Frank Walker and onetime Placerita property owner, born in El Centro, Calif. [story]
Cher and grandma
All CIF-SS Foothill League Spring Sports Teams Announced
The California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section announced its All-Foothill League teams representing the Santa Clarita Valley.
All CIF-SS Foothill League Spring Sports Teams Announced
May 25: COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Your Business
Free business training webinars are available from the College of the Canyons Small Business Development Corporation. The SBDC is the Small Business Administration's largest service program and provides high quality business and economic development assistance to small businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides no-cost business advising and low-cost training to existing and new businesses.
May 25: COC SBDC Hosting Free Webinars to Help Grow Your Business
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: Civic Art RFQ, Call for Textile Fiber Art, more
The city of Santa Clarita has released a list of arts-related events happening in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Arts Calendar: Civic Art RFQ, Call for Textile Fiber Art, more
Longtime Community Leader Charlotte Kleeman Dies at 85
Charlotte Kaup Kleeman, 1996 Santa Clarita Valley Woman of the Year, died Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Valencia. She was 85.
Longtime Community Leader Charlotte Kleeman Dies at 85
City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12
After a more than a two-year wait, the Free to Be Me Music Festival will make its much-anticipated debut at the Canyon Country Community Center, located at 18410 Sierra Highway, on Sunday, June 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
City’s Long-Awaited ‘Free to Be Me’ Music Festival Debuting June 12
Zonta SCV Names Alison Lindemann Recipient of Carmen Sarro Award
The 37th Women in Service Celebration was hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, May 14. The event honored 19 women who have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of women and girls in the SCV. The honorees were nominated by SCV nonprofits.
Zonta SCV Names Alison Lindemann Recipient of Carmen Sarro Award
Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases, 4,725 New Cases Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday nine additional deaths and 4,725 new positive cases countywide, with 164 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases, 4,725 New Cases Countywide
July 23: SCV Fil-Am Association Hosts Black Tie Gala
The Fil-Am Association of Santa Clarita Valley will host the "A Black Tie Gala" on July 23 at 7 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive.
July 23: SCV Fil-Am Association Hosts Black Tie Gala
Two Cougars Track, Field Standouts Advance to State Championship
College of the Canyons is sending two Cougars to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship meet after their respective performances at the Southern California Championships hosted by Moorpark College on May 13.
Two Cougars Track, Field Standouts Advance to State Championship
Today in SCV History (May 19)
1851 - San Fernando-San Francisquito-Eliz. Lake Roads become public highways [story]
wagon
LASD Reminds Drivers To ‘Click it or Ticket’ Over Memorial Day Weekend
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds everyone taking a trip to visit friends or family over the Memorial Day Weekend to always buckle up and keep children in child safety seats.
LASD Reminds Drivers To ‘Click it or Ticket’ Over Memorial Day Weekend
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: