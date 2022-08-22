Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Hosting Car, Bike Show

A fun event that will have something for everyone. The Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show Sunday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m and invites the community to join the event for a judged show, trophies and door prizes.

For your enjoyment – classic, custom and muscle cars plus classy motorcycles will be on display for viewing. CATCH 22 Band will provide country to classic rock and oldies music too. Food booths will be available for your eating enjoyment.

Pastries, coffee and bake sale will begin at 8 a.m.

Hot dogs will served from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tri-tip sandwiches available from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

A judged Chili Cook-off with delicious chili tasting for all at noon! Boutique vendors offer great items for purchase and your enjoyment. Trophies will be handed out for Cars, Motorcycles and Chili. Be sure to join us!

The Elks organization is a national fraternal order with more than 1,900 Lodges and approximately a million members across the country. With great spirit and direction, Elk members help veterans, disabled children, scouting, scholarships and more wherever charity, justice, brotherly Love and fidelity are needed!

Elk Lodges are places where neighbors come together, families share meals, and children grow up. Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans, and improve the quality of life. Elks Care-Elks Share!

Join us for this exciting and family fun day! Event proceeds go to support the Elks charitable programs and projects.

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is located at 17766 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, 91351.

For information, contact Shelly at (661) 310-4423 or stomson1958@gmail.com.

The Elks Lodge is looking forward to seeing everyone at this exciting and family fun filled event.

