Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Hosting Car, Bike Show

A fun event that will have something for everyone. The Elks Lodge is sponsoring a Car and Bike Show Sunday, Sept. 10, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m and invites the community to join the event for a judged show, trophies and door prizes.
For your enjoyment – classic, custom and muscle cars plus classy motorcycles will be on display for viewing. CATCH 22 Band will provide country to classic rock and oldies music too. Food booths will be available for your eating enjoyment.
Pastries, coffee and bake sale will begin at 8 a.m.
Hot dogs will served from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Tri-tip sandwiches available from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
A judged Chili Cook-off with delicious chili tasting for all at noon! Boutique vendors offer great items for purchase and your enjoyment. Trophies will be handed out for Cars, Motorcycles and Chili. Be sure to join us!
The Elks organization is a national fraternal order with more than 1,900 Lodges and approximately a million members across the country. With great spirit and direction, Elk members help veterans, disabled children, scouting, scholarships and more wherever charity, justice, brotherly Love and fidelity are needed!
Elk Lodges are places where neighbors come together, families share meals, and children grow up. Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans, and improve the quality of life. Elks Care-Elks Share!
Join us for this exciting and family fun day! Event proceeds go to support the Elks charitable programs and projects.
The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge is located at 17766 Sierra Highway, Santa Clarita, 91351.
Fall is a wonderful time to be out on Tejon Ranch and exploring throughout the Tehachapi Mountain range. When the heat of summer finally fades and you begin make your plans for adventures in the outdoors, the Tejon Ranch Conservancy invites you to join one of the upcoming tours on the ranch and beyond.
The complete works of nationally recognized editorial cartoonist Randy Wicks, who drew pointed and poignant illustrations of local and worldwide life for The Signal, have been donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society.
On the 4th of July, the Santa Clarita Runners Club sponsored its annual Independence Day Classic. The Santa Clarita Runners Club has been hosting the Independence Day Classic for 38 years. It is the community’s oldest and largest ongoing race. Each year the club donates proceeds from the event to the high school cross-country teams in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The city of Santa Clarita will present a parent resource symposium "Chasing the High" Friday, Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be held at Santa Clarita City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will conduct a traffic safety operation on, Tuesday, from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m., that will focus on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of people biking or walking at risk.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday two new deaths and 211 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 25 deaths and 7,924 new cases countywide.
1961 - CalArts grad (MFA '92) and marine biologist Stephen Hillenburg, creator of Spongebob SquarePants, born in Oklahoma; developed prototype for Spongebob while studying at CalArts in 1989. Estimated net worth in 2012: $90 million. Died 2018. [story]
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today announced that he secured an additional $1.4 million in private funding for teachers in California high schools to help deliver financial literacy courses.
Valencia based H2scan, a world leader in providing sensors for hydrogen economy applications with electric utilities, energy and industrial markets, today announced it has hired Jordan Ferguson to direct the company’s expansion in Europe as the company broadens its focus into the growing hydrogen economy and additionally, Jeff Donato who will lead the expansion of H2scan’s impact in the power industry for hydrogen safety and reliability.
On Sunday, Aug. 21, the Drug Enforcement Administration will recognize National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day by joining the many voices dedicated to educating the public on the serious dangers of fentanyl poisoning from fake pills and other illicit drugs.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will host a Bridgeport Community Listening Session on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The session will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bridgeport Elementary School in the Multi-purpose Room, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
