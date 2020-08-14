Santa Clarita Library Offers Free Online Resources 24/7

The Santa Clarita Public Library is here to help students (and parents) of all ages with FREE online resources for education and learning including homework databases that are available with your library card 24/7 from home.

Whether you need homework help, live tutoring, test preparation, research tools, virtual courses, eBooks and more, the library has you covered from A to Z and from preschool to middle school, college and beyond.

Homework Help And MORE

If you need help with homework, want feedback on a paper or are looking to build your skillset, be sure to check out HelpNow from Brainfuse.

This fantastic FREE digital resource, available with a Santa Clarita Public Library card, provides homework help with live tutors, skills-building with real-time help, 24-hour writing lab with constructive feedback, personalized eLearning tools, adult learning center, foreign language lab, Spanish speaking support, assistance with Federal Student Aid applications and more.

Explore A World of Knowledge

Need to do some research? With a Santa Clarita Public Library card, you have FREE access to unlimited information at your fingertips.

Digital databases we offer include Academic Search Premier, Biography Reference Center, Explora for Students, Explora for Libraries, Gale Virtual Reference Library, History Reference Center, Referencia Latina, Science Reference Center and more. The many resources available to our patrons provide a wide range of subjects to choose from and a never-ending world of knowledge.

Learning is Fun!

Love learning and/or want to learn something new? Gale Courses offers hundreds of highly interactive, instructor-led courses focused on professional development, technology skills, personal enrichment and more.

Learning Express provides the most comprehensive selection of educational resources for basic skills mastery, academic success, job preparation, career advancement and more.

Pronunciator is a fun way to learn numerous languages with personalized courses, movies, music and more.

Use your Santa Clarita Public Library card to access these terrific FREE learning tools from anywhere at any time.

Need A Library Card?

If you need to get a Santa Clarita Public Library card, you have questions or want help accessing digital materials, we are here for you! Just send us an email at libraryinfo@santa-clarita.com and we will be happy to help you out.