online resources

Santa Clarita Library Offers Free Online Resources 24/7

Uploaded: , Friday, Aug 14, 2020

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita Public Library is here to help students (and parents) of all ages with FREE online resources for education and learning including homework databases that are available with your library card 24/7 from home.

Whether you need homework help, live tutoring, test preparation, research tools, virtual courses, eBooks and more, the library has you covered from A to Z and from preschool to middle school, college and beyond.

Homework Help And MORE
If you need help with homework, want feedback on a paper or are looking to build your skillset, be sure to check out HelpNow from Brainfuse.

This fantastic FREE digital resource, available with a Santa Clarita Public Library card, provides homework help with live tutors, skills-building with real-time help, 24-hour writing lab with constructive feedback, personalized eLearning tools, adult learning center, foreign language lab, Spanish speaking support, assistance with Federal Student Aid applications and more.

Explore A World of Knowledge
Need to do some research? With a Santa Clarita Public Library card, you have FREE access to unlimited information at your fingertips.

Digital databases we offer include Academic Search Premier, Biography Reference Center, Explora for Students, Explora for Libraries, Gale Virtual Reference Library, History Reference Center, Referencia Latina, Science Reference Center and more. The many resources available to our patrons provide a wide range of subjects to choose from and a never-ending world of knowledge.

Learning is Fun!
Love learning and/or want to learn something new? Gale Courses offers hundreds of highly interactive, instructor-led courses focused on professional development, technology skills, personal enrichment and more.

Learning Express provides the most comprehensive selection of educational resources for basic skills mastery, academic success, job preparation, career advancement and more.

Pronunciator is a fun way to learn numerous languages with personalized courses, movies, music and more.

Use your Santa Clarita Public Library card to access these terrific FREE learning tools from anywhere at any time.

Need A Library Card?
If you need to get a Santa Clarita Public Library card, you have questions or want help accessing digital materials, we are here for you! Just send us an email at libraryinfo@santa-clarita.com and we will be happy to help you out.

No Comments for : Santa Clarita Library Offers Free Online Resources 24/7


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Santa Clarita Library Offers Free Online Resources 24/7

    Santa Clarita Library Offers Free Online Resources 24/7

    18 mins ago
  • Raid on Acton Pot Cultivation Operation Nets 2,000 Plants, Assault Weapons, Ammo

    Raid on Acton Pot Cultivation Operation Nets 2,000 Plants, Assault Weapons, Ammo

    2 hours ago
  • Smoke from Lake, Ranch Fires Prompts Unhealthy Air Quality Warning

    Smoke from Lake, Ranch Fires Prompts Unhealthy Air Quality Warning

    2 hours ago
  • COC Trains Hart District Teachers, Coaches, In Transition to Online Learning

    COC Trains Hart District Teachers, Coaches, In Transition to Online Learning

    3 hours ago
  • Emergency Bans on Foreclosures, Evictions Repealed in California

    Emergency Bans on Foreclosures, Evictions Repealed in California

    4 hours ago
  • Lake Fire at 12% Containment, Additional Structures Destroyed

    Lake Fire at 12% Containment, Additional Structures Destroyed

    4 hours ago
  • Gas Main Break at Canyon Country Construction Site Prompts Evacuations

    Gas Main Break at Canyon Country Construction Site Prompts Evacuations

    4 hours ago
  • Ninth Circuit Strikes Down California Ban on High-Capacity Gun Magazines

    Ninth Circuit Strikes Down California Ban on High-Capacity Gun Magazines

    4 hours ago
  • Firefighters Respond to ‘Canyon Incident’ on Tick Canyon Road

    Firefighters Respond to ‘Canyon Incident’ on Tick Canyon Road

    4 hours ago
  • Record High Percentage of Voters Registered in California

    Record High Percentage of Voters Registered in California

    4 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.