Santa Clarita Master Chorale Hosts Concert, ‘Messiah Sing-Along’

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale will host two holiday events in December, its annual holiday concert on Saturday, Dec. 9 and the seventh annual “Messiah Sing-Along” on Monday, Dec. 11.

“Lights of the Season”

“Lights of the Season,” the Santa clarita Master Chorale holiday concert will celebrate the colorful lights that come out during the December holidays in song. The Master Chorale, led by Artistic Director Allan Robert Petker, will feature music by Elaine Hagenberg and Taylor Davis, stirring masterworks, playful songs and carol favorites, accompanied by an orchestra.

The first half of the concert features a choral repertoire from the 19th century to the present day. The featured music of the concert will be a work by Taylor Scott Davis, an up-and-coming young composer who has written a Magnificat with orchestral accompaniment.

The second half of the concert will offer a lighter tone that includes an audience carol sing, Hanukkah songs, PDQ Bach madrigal carols and “hilarious surprises.”

The concert will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center on the campus of College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

General admission tickets are $35, seniors, students and first responders are $28 and children age 17 and under are $10.

To purchase tickets visit SCMasterChorale.org.

“Messiah Sing-Along”

The seventh-annual “Messiah Sing-Along” at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, will be held on Monday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m.

The 2023 Messiah Sing-Along community event will sing through selections of the Christmas portion. Bring your own score, or borrow one at the door.

The event is free but reserverations are requested.

Donations welcome.

To RSVP visit SCMasterChorale.org.

“Nothing celebrates the season better than a concert of live music with singers and instrumentalists,” Petker said. “This is a concert of choral excellence and holiday cheer for the entire family. We are also excited to host our Messiah Sing-Along featuring selections from the Christmas portion of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ with soloists from Califoria State University, Northridge and the Chorale. We have an amazing season in store and cannot wait to share it with our community.”

Established in 1998, the Santa Clarita Master Chorale promotes fine choral music through its yearly concert series, educational enrichment programs and involvement in community-based arts platforms. The Chorale performs works selected from a wide range of choral repertoire. For more information about the Santa Clarita Master Chorale or to purchase tickets for the 2023-2024 music season, visit SCMasterChorale.org.

