Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2021

The Cube is Bringing Ice and Entertainment to Santa Clarita



Last spring, the City Council heard the community’s call to step in and preserve the landmark Valencia Ice Station. After months of renovations and updates, the 93,000 square foot building is almost ready to welcome the community back – to the newly renamed The Cube.

Last spring, the City Council heard the community’s call to step in and preserve the landmark Valencia Ice Station. After months of renovations and updates, the 93,000 square foot building is almost ready to welcome the community back – to the newly renamed The Cube.

The Cube will be the home for ice and entertainment in Santa Clarita. Just glance at social media, and you will see the eager anticipation from our local ice athletes who can’t wait to get back on the freshly frozen ice. The Cube will welcome back hockey matches, figure skaters, curlers, speed skaters and those who are just looking to enjoy a recreational skate around the rink.

The Cube will also be a venue for a wide range of events. The banquet area and balcony have undergone a complete makeover and are now the ideal spot for a party, business mixer or banquet. With an icy palette of blues and a new white epoxy floor, the banquet room opens up to the picturesque balcony, which has a spectacular view of the Santa Clarita Valley and will be the ideal place to take in the sunset. An insulated floor can cover the ice rink for bigger events, creating a blank canvas for large groups. This space will host conventions, business meetings, workshops, concerts, sporting competitions, nonprofit fundraisers, City events and more.

The City is the owner of The Cube, but for operating the day-to-day functions, we have tapped the premiere name in ice sports in Southern California – the L.A. Kings and American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC). This combination will ensure a top-notch experience for whichever activity or event you are looking forward to at The Cube. For more information, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...