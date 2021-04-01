Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – April 2021

|
[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail
|
|
Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 1
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
|
Comment On This Story
|
Opinion Section Policy
Read More From...
RECENT COMMENTARY
Thursday, Apr 1, 2021
Tuesday, Mar 16, 2021
Tuesday, Mar 2, 2021
Monday, Mar 1, 2021
Monday, Feb 22, 2021
Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021
|
Last spring, the City Council heard the community’s call to step in and preserve the landmark Valencia Ice Station. After months of renovations and updates, the 93,000 square foot building is almost ready to welcome the community back - to the newly renamed The Cube.
|
P-78, a mountain lion that was being studied by the U.S. National Park Service, was found dead near San Francisquito Creek in Valencia, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.
|
2004 - Last day in Sacramento for Sen. Pete Knight, who succumbs one month later to a sudden onset of leukemia [story]
|
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 4 Million Vaccine Doses Administered in L.A. County; 27,227 Total SCV Cases
As Los Angeles County prepares to begin vaccinating residents 50 years and older on April 1 and residents 16 years and older starting April 15, Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Wednesday reported that more than 4,000,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to people countywide. In addition, Public Health confirmed 40 new deaths and 648 new cases of COVID-19 in L.A. County, with 27,227 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
The Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 is safe and strongly protective in younger teenagers, early data from the company show, based on trials in kids as young as age 12.
|
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is one of the nominees for the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2021 Nonprofit & Corporate Citizenship Award, which recognizes nonprofit organizations that work to improve the communities they serve.
|
The Super 8 motel in Canyon Country will no longer serve as a temporary shelter for homeless people after May 31.
|
The Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District has agreed to pay a $726,606 settlement following a San Diego Court ruling over millions of dollars and charter school fraud throughout California.
|
Applications open Thursday for the Santa Clarita COVID-19 Rental Assistance Program, which enables the city to disburse $6.3 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Treasury and provide assistance payments directly to landlords of qualified households.
|
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station authorities have provided details of a "use of force" incident captured on video Tuesday of an altercation between deputies and a suspect being questioned and detained about a package theft in Canyon Country.
|
With a special election on the verge of qualifying for the ballot this fall, 56% of California voters would reject the recall attempt of Governor Gavin Newsom according to a new statewide poll released late Tuesday.
|
SCV Water will kick off its multi-year pipeline replacement program on April 5, replacing a 1,500-foot section of 14” diameter PVC pipeline with 14” ductile iron pipeline along Decoro Drive, between Bidwell and Blueridge Drive.
|
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
|
Hassan Kanyike, 29, of Santa Clarita, pleaded guilty Monday to perpetrating a scheme to fraudulently obtain approximately $1.8 million in COVID-19 relief guaranteed by the Small Business Administration through the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and the Paycheck Protection Program.
|
L.A. County Public Health on Tuesday confirmed 26 new deaths and 386 new cases of COVID-19, as California Public Health officials moved the county to the less-restrictive Orange Tier, with key sectors reopening, resuming indoor operations and/or increasing capacity on Monday, April 5.
|
The National Institutes of Health has renewed a $1.45 million, four-year grant to California State University, Northridge biology professor Jonathan Kelber to continue research on breast cancer metastasis.
|
April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages drivers to give the phone a break and focus on the road.
|
Students have until Saturday, May 1 to apply to the College of the Canyons "Canyons Promise" program for the 2021-22 academic year.
|
Thousands of Hart District students in the Santa Clarita Valley returned to campus Monday for in-person instruction, marking another milestone for local education officials seeking a return to normalcy during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
|
South Bay United Pentecostal Church failed Monday during its fourth attempt to block California from restricting occupancy rates on in-person worship services more severely than COVID-19 pandemic standards set by the state for retail and grocery stores.
|
California State University, Northridge’s Department of Central American and Transborder Studies will host a virtual symposium, “Transborder Temporalities and Imaginaries of the Future,” April 5 to 7.
|
Saugus Union School District officials announced plans to rescind teacher layoff notices and moved forward with an April 19 return to full-class, in-person instruction.
|
Nearly a third of Santa Clarita Valley residents have been vaccinated as the SCV vaccination rate increased to 31.8%, according to Los Angeles County public health data current through Mar. 22.
|
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.