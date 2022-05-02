Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – May 2022

Uploaded: , Monday, May 2, 2022

By Mayor Laurene Weste

Explore Santa Clarita on Two Wheels

This month, I challenge you to get where you need to go in Santa Clarita on two wheels. Did you know that you can travel almost anywhere in our City on the protected trails and paseos? That means whether you are heading to work, to the Farmer’s Market or to your local park, you can safely ride your bike there.

Not only is cycling an active and healthy way to get around town, but it is also better for the environment than driving. This is why the City is once again hosting the Bike to Work Challenge this month. From May 16-20, opt to ride your bike to work and get in on all the fun. The local business that gets the most employees to bike to work during that week will have a chance to win a team prize! In addition, individual participants will also be entered into a raffle for amazing prices. On Thursday, May 19, make sure you stop by the official Pit Stops to get freebies, special items and say hello to fellow riders and hosts. Please visit GreenSantaClarita.com for more information.

Make sure you also check out BikeSantaClarita. This website has all you need to begin exploring our City on your bicycle. You can find suggested routes, new trails and safety tips. Our City’s focus on safe cycling has been recognized by the League of American Bicyclists, who presented the City with a silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community award. This honor is bestowed on only a few cities nationwide that create safe and accessible places to cycle.

Keep in mind if you prefer to go off-road, you can take your mountain bike to the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita. If you’re like me and enjoy rolling on eight wheels, the new outdoor roller rink has been approved by the City Council and will be under construction soon! Stay tuned to the City’s social media accounts for more information.

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santa-clarita.com.

