SCV Men of Harmony Barbershop Chorus Seeking Musical Director

The SCV Men of Harmony Barbershop Chorus, a group that has been entertaining the Santa Clarita Valley community for more than 50 years, is losing its teacher/musical director soon. It is the only a capella singing group in the Santa Clarita Valley and desperately in need of an upfront leader.

Without a musical director, SCV Men of Harmony will surely be forced to close as a group, said David Norman, member and past-president.

“Since the pandemic we have experienced a drastic decline in volunteer singers,” Norman said in an email. “We are trying to re-build our membership and now have another hurdle to overcome.”

In the past, the chorus has entertained at Santa Clarita City Council meetings, Veterans Day celebrations and numerous city and local group events.

This is a volunteer job with the possibility of a weekly fee. The chorus is a good-natured group of patriotic singers. The chorus is open to all who love the sound of the human voice.

If you or someone you know might be interested in the musical director position, contact David Norman at (661) 259-6109 or davemagic@lagnor.com.

“We really don’t want to quit, but we haven’t found the right person yet,” Norman said. “We are open to male or female directors. We can teach a new director the style of Barbershop Harmony, while the director can lead the chorus and teach us new music.”

