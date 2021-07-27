Saugus alumna Abbey Weitzeil swims the 100 backstroke. Dan Watson/The Signal
 

SCV Native Abbey Weitzeil Wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics

Uploaded: , Monday, Jul 26, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

Olympic swimmer and Saugus High School graduate Abbey Weitzeil took home a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics Saturday.

Weitzeil swam the second leg for the U.S. women’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay team, clocking the fastest time of the four American swimmers at 52.68 seconds for her 100-meter leg.

The U.S. finished the race in 3:32.81, just .03 of a second behind Canada, which took home silver with a time of 3:32.78, while Australia won gold with their 3:29.69 time, which broke their previous world record of 3:30.65.

Weitzeil became the first Southern Californian to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, her third medal overall, after winning a gold medal in the 4×100 medley in the 2016 Rio Olympics as well as a silver medal in the 4×100 freestyle.

The 24-year-old Weitzeil is next scheduled to compete Wednesday in a heat of the 100 freestyle, which she won at the U.S. Olympic trials.

Weitzeil was born in Valencia and set national high school records during her time at Saugus High School. After she graduated in 2015, she deferred her enrollment to University of California, Berkeley, for a year to train for the Olympics.

No Comments for : SCV Native Abbey Weitzeil Wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Aug. 2-6: COC to Host ‘Fall Rush’ Event, Offer Express Registration to New Students

    Aug. 2-6: COC to Host ‘Fall Rush’ Event, Offer Express Registration to New Students

    28 mins ago
  • Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood, ‘The Rookie,’ 6 More Productions

    Filming This Week in SCV: ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood, ‘The Rookie,’ 6 More Productions

    50 mins ago
  • Officials Confirm Positive West Nile Virus Mosquito Samples in LA County

    Officials Confirm Positive West Nile Virus Mosquito Samples in LA County

    1 hour ago
  • Water Board Expresses Confidence in SCV Water Quality

    Water Board Expresses Confidence in SCV Water Quality

    1 hour ago
  • SCV Native Abbey Weitzeil Wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics

    SCV Native Abbey Weitzeil Wins Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics

    2 hours ago
  • Monday COVID-19 Roundup: COVID-Related Hospitalizations in LA County Nearly Doubled in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 29,518

    Monday COVID-19 Roundup: COVID-Related Hospitalizations in LA County Nearly Doubled in 2 Weeks; SCV Cases Total 29,518

    2 hours ago
  • State Employees, Health Care Workers Required to Show Proof of Vaccination or Get Regular Testing

    State Employees, Health Care Workers Required to Show Proof of Vaccination or Get Regular Testing

    3 hours ago
  • July 31: City to Host Free Hazardous Waste Drive-Thru Collection Event

    July 31: City to Host Free Hazardous Waste Drive-Thru Collection Event

    5 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (July 26)

    Today in SCV History (July 26)

    19 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (July 25)

    Today in SCV History (July 25)

    2 days ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.