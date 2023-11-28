SCV Sheriff toy drive crop

SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Toy Drive

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Help make a difference in the life of a child by donating a new, unwrapped toy at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station lobby anytime between Tuesday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 18.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station is located at 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station has also partnered with several business to assist in the collection of toy donations for children in need.

Visit any of the below locations to drop off your donation, (business hours may vary):

— Frontier Toyota, 23621 Creekside Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

— SoCal Physical Therapy, 27616 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

— Valencia Dental Group, 28134 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

— Creative Years Preschool, 21710 Golden Triangle Road, Saugus, CA 91350.

— Adventure Dental, 19255 Golden Valley Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387.

— Hasley Dental Group, 29655 The Old Road, Castaic, CA 9i384.

For more information contact Deputy Borbon at (661) 260-4000 ext. 5742.

No Comments for : SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Toy Drive


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Mattress Recycling, Disposal Available in SCV

    Mattress Recycling, Disposal Available in SCV

    14 mins ago
  • County Assessor Issues 2023 Annual Report

    County Assessor Issues 2023 Annual Report

    1 hour ago
  • City Increases Street Sweeping to Weekly, Next Six Weeks

    City Increases Street Sweeping to Weekly, Next Six Weeks

    1 hour ago
  • California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher

    California Credit Union Awards Grant to Castaic High School Teacher

    2 hours ago
  • SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Toy Drive

    SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Toy Drive

    2 hours ago
  • SCV Rotary Club Delivers Holiday Turkeys

    SCV Rotary Club Delivers Holiday Turkeys

    3 hours ago
  • LASD Warns Consumers of Package Thefts

    LASD Warns Consumers of Package Thefts

    3 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Nov. 28)

    Today in SCV History (Nov. 28)

    13 hours ago
  • Lady Mustangs Suffer Season’s First Loss

    Lady Mustangs Suffer Season’s First Loss

    20 hours ago
  • City Unveils Upgrade to Public Library Website

    City Unveils Upgrade to Public Library Website

    20 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.