SCV Sheriff’s Station Annual Toy Drive

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Nov 28, 2023

By Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Help make a difference in the life of a child by donating a new, unwrapped toy at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station lobby anytime between Tuesday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 18.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station is located at 26201 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station has also partnered with several business to assist in the collection of toy donations for children in need.

Visit any of the below locations to drop off your donation, (business hours may vary):

— Frontier Toyota, 23621 Creekside Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

— SoCal Physical Therapy, 27616 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

— Valencia Dental Group, 28134 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia, CA 91355.

— Creative Years Preschool, 21710 Golden Triangle Road, Saugus, CA 91350.

— Adventure Dental, 19255 Golden Valley Road, Canyon Country, CA 91387.

— Hasley Dental Group, 29655 The Old Road, Castaic, CA 9i384.

For more information contact Deputy Borbon at (661) 260-4000 ext. 5742.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...