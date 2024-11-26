SCV Sheriff’s Station Investigating Stevenson Ranch Burglaries

Deputies and investigators with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are currently investigating a series of burglaries reported in the Stevenson’s Ranch community over the span of one week.

At least three incidents have been documented, and preliminary reports suggested that a drone may have been used in connection with these crimes.

Thanks to active community cooperation, promising leads have been identified and are under investigation. Detectives are diligently working to resolve these cases and bring those responsible to justice.

We urge all residents across the Santa Clarita Valley to take proactive steps to secure their homes and report any suspicious activity immediately. If you see something concerning, please call the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000.

For those who prefer to provide information anonymously, tips can be submitted through LA County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org, or using the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

We appreciate the continued support and vigilance of our community as we work together to maintain safety and security for all.

Contact:

Deputy Robert Jensen

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station

26201 Golden Valley Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

(661) 260-4000

