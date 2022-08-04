Sept. 18: Saugus High to Host Youth Cheer Clinic

Saugus High School’s cheerleading squads will host a youth cheer clinic fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m, for kindergartners through eighth grade.

The clinic will take place in the Saugus High School gym.

The event will teach cheer skills to the students who will have an opportunity to cheer the first quarter of a Saugus varsity football game.

The clinic offers a fun learning experience with the award-winning Saugus cheerleaders, who will teach the children basic jumps and chants. There will also be team and spirit building activities and the clinic will finish with a special performance for parents and friends.

Each participant will receive a Saugus Cheer Clinic T-shirt, snacks and a photo with a Saugus cheerleader.

Participants will also be invited to show off their new skills cheering the first quarter with the Saugus cheerleaders at the Friday, Sept. 23, Saugus football game at College of the Canyons.

Space is limited, and pre-registration is available for $40 per child through Sept. 1. Late or walk-in registration will be offered for $45 on a space-available basis. Only pre-registered participants are guaranteed a T-shirt. Proceeds benefit Saugus cheer programs.

Registration forms are available online at Saugus Youth Cheer Clinic.

Additional information is available by email at sauguscheerclinicinfo@gmail.com.

