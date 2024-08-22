Sept. 20: SCV Human Trafficking Prevention Summit at COC

College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Valley Human Trafficking Taskforce invite the public to an event dedicated to raising awareness and combatting human trafficking. The summit will be Friday, Sept. 20, 8 a.m. – noon and held in person at College of the Canyon’s Dr. Dianne G Van Hook University Center in Room 258, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Experts, survivors and community members will come together to share insights, stories and strategies to prevent human trafficking. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn, connect and take action against this global issue. Become part of the movement.

The Summit Will Include:

Continental Breakfast

A Powerful Story of a Survivor Trafficked in Santa Clarita

Insight from Law Enforcement

Professional Panel

Resource tables from government and non-profit organizations

CEU’s are being given for in-person attendance only. Target audience is RNs, EMTs, PMs and Clinicians.

The summit will inform the public in how to identify signs of human trafficking, including recognizing grooming tactics of exploiters. Gain an increased understanding of victims not identifying as “victims” and potential resistance to help. Build insight into trauma-informed engagement, including becoming familiar with victim-sensitive language when interacting with potential victims of trafficking. Identify resources in the community for support, information and engagement.

This presentation demonstrates an important commitment to respecting diversity per the Code of Ethics of the National Association of Social Workers. This presentation includes information about various groups and statistics based on research or studies and/or contributing factors. This presentation respects various gender identities and cultural awareness across various age spans, economic backgrounds, and developmental abilities.

To reserve a spot for this event visit the website.

