Sept. 23: ‘BeYoutiful’ 20th Annual Bras for a Cause

Soroptimist International of Valencia will present the 20th annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Hyatt Valencia. This year’s theme is “BeYoutiful,” in honor of all women.

This signature fundraiser for SI of Valencia will feature live models displaying hand-decorated themed bras created by members, paired with live auction baskets. Silent auction baskets will also be available for bid.

Limited sponsorships are available and range from $2,500–$5,000.

Blo-Out Lounge will serve as the event’s Presenting Sponsor.

Individual tickets are $150 and will be available to purchase online. Advertising opportunities are also available.

Founded in 1974, Soroptimist International of Valencia is part of a global women’s organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.

Soroptimist International, which was founded in 1921, has clubs in 120 countries. The name Soroptimist is loosely translated from the Latin, and means best for women.

In addition to helping fund the group’s two main programs, Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It, this event also assists women in the community with the diagnosis, support and treatment of breast cancer.

“Bras for a Cause” has raised more than $537,000 since its inception.

For more information, visit sivalencia.org or email BFAC@SIValencia.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...