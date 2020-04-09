[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Several Members of COC Women’s Volleyball Move On to Four-Year Schools
| Thursday, Apr 9, 2020
COC Women's Volleyball Players

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

Three members of the 2019 College of the Canyons women’s volleyball program are moving on to four-year schools with two time All-American Grace Ferguson, and All-Western State Conference (WSC) selections Elizabeth Gannon and Madison Martinez committing to their respective schools in recent weeks.

Ferguson is heading to University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, an NCAA Division II program competing in the Rocky Mountain Conference.

The 6’2″ middle blocker from Saugus High School finished the 2019 regular season with 222 kills, 77 total blocks, 36 aces and 50 digs. She hit .444 on the season and averaged a team-best 3.04 kills per set, resulting in 306 points over 22 matches.

Those lofty numbers placed her among the conference leaders in several categories. Her 77 blocks ranked second in the WSC while her 222 kills were sixth. Ferguson’s 306 points was the No. 5 mark. She was also No. 19 in the state in total blocks, while her rate of 1.05 per set was seventh.

Ferguson was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Third Team All-American for a second season and was one of just 12 players to earn California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) All-State Team honors. She was also an All-WSC First Team selection.

Gannon, who goes by the nickname “Tiny” will continue her collegiate career at nearby California State University, Northridge. The Matadors are an NCAA Division I program representing the Big West Conference.

Standing at just 5’2″, Gannon was a two-time All-WSC honoree at the libero position. She completed the 2019 regular season with 272 digs, 61 aces and 24 assists while playing in all 75 sets. She tied for the conference lead in aces and ranked seventh in digs.

Gannon is the third COC player to transfer to an NCAA Division I program since 2017, following in the footsteps of Emily Burns (San Diego State University) and Caroline Page (CSU, Northridge) who were both part of the Canyons team that advanced to the semi-final round of the CCCAA State Championship tournament.

Madison has committed to Southeastern Oklahoma State University. The Savage Storm are an NCAA Division II program in Durant, Oklahoma competing in the Great American Conference.

The outside hitter/opposite out of Canyon High School registered 116 kills across 68 sets of regular season action to rank fourth on the squad. She also recorded 42 total blocks and finished with 138.5 total points.

Canyons finished the season 15-8 overall and was second in the WSC, South Division with a record of 10-2 in conference play.

COC, which did not play a true home game due to ongoing renovations to the Cougar Cage, advanced to the postseason for a seventh straight season. The last four of those appearances have come under current head coach Clay Timmons.

The No. 14 seed Lady Cougars had their season come to an end with a 3-1 (20-25, 15-25, 25-18, 22-25) loss to No. 3 San Diego Mesa College in the first round of the CCCAA Southern California Regional Playoffs.
