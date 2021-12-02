Sheriff Station Seeks Donations For 2021 Holiday Toy Drive

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has once again begun collecting toys as part of the Annual Holiday Toy Drive.
Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station have been working with the community to collect and distribute toys and gifts to less fortunate children in our community.
This year due to COVID-19, the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station unfortunately will not be hosting its’ Annual Toy Drive kick off, however those that would like to make a difference in the life of a child, can still donate a new, unwrapped toy at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s lobby anytime between now and Dec. 17, 2021, or at one of the other collection locations listed below.
Additional locations that will be collecting toys on our behalf:
Frontier Toyota – 23621 Creekside Rd., Valencia
SoCal Physical Therapy – 27616 Newhall Ranch Rd #36, Valencia
Valencia Dental Group – 28134 Newhall Ranch Rd., Valencia
Havanah Savanah – 24050 Copper Hill Dr., Valencia
Creative Years Preschool – 21710 Golden Triangle Rd., Santa Clarita
Bicycle John’s – 26635 Valley Center Dr,. Canyon Country
Bocchi Laboratories – 26455 Ruther Ave, Canyon Country
Hasley Dental Group – 29655 The Old Road, Castaic
