Showing Toughness | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Thursday, Jun 25, 2020

Dr. Gene DorioMy father was born in 1902, so he lived through the pandemic of 1918, which killed 675,000 Americans. Yet I know little about the challenges he and his family faced during this frightening period of history.

When I was growing up, the 1918 pandemic was not on my radar – especially when the Civil Rights movement, Vietnam War, and landing on the moon were center stage.

If my father were still alive, I would be peppering him with questions about how he and his family pursued daily life with illness all around them. Did people wear masks, or were there protests against them? How did it affect the family farm and the economy? Was hand washing a priority? What fears did they have of dying?

Certainly, there are books and magazine articles written that describe the general difficulties everyone faced. But actually to know what my father and his family did and felt would give insight into the strength and fortitude necessary to make it through tough times.

Therefore, start your personal diary, writing daily the challenges you face and how you are overcoming them.

Show your future ancestors how tough you really were.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.
What Race Are You? | Doctor's Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

What Race Are You? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Friday, Jun 26, 2020
For years, I have been aware of my biracial background, and now I can identify with the fastest growing "race" in the Untied States – the mixed race. This was extended further with DNA analysis as I've discovered I am triracial.
READ MORE...

Techno State | Doctor's Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Techno State | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020
California is a technologically rich state. During this pandemic, we should retool industry and manufacture masks, gowns, gloves, hand sanitizers, cleaning bactericides and all PPEs. Even for people who are bedridden and paralyzed, we can develop techology to allow them to live independently at home.
READ MORE...

Going Out of Business: Doctors | Doctor's Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Going Out of Business: Doctors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020
Doctors in private practice must pay rent, staff salaries, malpractice and utilities to run an efficient office. With the pandemic, many offices have seen few patients for fear of contamination. Even with telemedicine, income has markedly decreased, threatening permanent office closure.
READ MORE...

'Where Are the Dodgers?' | Doctor's Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

‘Where Are the Dodgers?’ | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Monday, Jun 22, 2020
For those who might want to do something for captive seniors in these facilities, consider (sterilely) providing: books on tape; magazine and newspapers; jigsaw and crossword puzzles; coloring books; an array of reading glasses; and of course contributing to upgrade their cable TV lineup.
READ MORE...

Seniors Under Assault | Doctor's Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Seniors Under Assault | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Sunday, Jun 21, 2020
Seniors are not asking for unfair advantages over others. During this pandemic, they appreciate shopping early, getting business-to-door services, wellness checks by phone, and food security. All they ask is an equitable opportunity to survive with dignity in their homes and not in substandard, infected nursing homes.
READ MORE...
