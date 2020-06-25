Showing Toughness | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has proposed the county create a multiagency task force to investigate officer-involved shootings and other use-of-force incidents.
For years, I have been aware of my biracial background, and now I can identify with the fastest growing “race” in the Untied States – the mixed race. This was extended further with DNA analysis as I’ve discovered I am triracial.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 2,012 new new cases of COVID-19 and 42 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,977 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 65 more cases than Wednesday.
Two award-winning artists from the Santa Clarita Artists Association will be featured at the, "2 of Us," exhibition from Wednesday, July 1 - Friday, July 31, at FastFrame Valencia.
College of the Canyons team captain and all-conference offensive lineman Azad Markosian has signed with Austin Peay State University, as the class of signees from the Cougars' 2019 football program continues to grow.
The WiSH Education Foundation, along with College Click, is offering webinars that will provide you and your student with information you need to know now.
SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation of a budget emergency Thursday to make additional resources available to fund the state’s ongoing emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the availability of funding for personal protective equipment, medical equipment and other expenditures as necessary to support a potential hospital surge and provide necessary services to vulnerable populations.
The public is invited to attend Laurie Morgan’s solo art show at FastFrame Valencia throughout the month of August 2020, Monday-Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the newest addition to its Current Affairs Forum series with a special update from our state officials, including Lieutenant Governor, Eleni Kounalakis and State Treasurer, Fiona Ma.
The Santa Clarita City Council on Tuesday adopted a $219.7 million budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 — a $6.2 million decrease from the previous year — as the city continues to grapple with the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
If my father were still alive, I would be peppering him with questions about how he and his family pursued daily life with the pandemic of 1918 all around them.
By 8:00 a.m., Telly’s Charburgers is already bustling with activity, as employees prepare for the day and begin filling early-morning orders.
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy Friday for sensitive groups and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) unveiled its revamped website with a responsive and enhanced design that is user-friendly and accessible by a wider range of devices.
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in L.A. County; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Governor Gavin Newsom and California legislative leaders reached an agreement on Monday on an amended state budget for 2020-21 which prevents cuts to apportionments and categorical programs for California community colleges.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 1,260 new cases of COVID-19 and 34 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,912 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 11 more cases than Tuesday.
Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday threatened to use “the power of the purse” to ensure local compliance with state mandates to curb a record spike in the COVID-19 pandemic.
In her latest “Director’s Blog” entry, Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control Director Marcia Mayeda offers information about pet separation anxiety.
The registration website for COVID-19 testing at the Los Angeles city- and county-supported sites is showing all available appointments this week are full, but more appointments were due to open Wednesday afternoon.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors issued an executive order Tuesday which extends an existing temporary evictions moratorium in parts of the county to July 31, 2020.
Los Angeles County announced Friday that new technology will help registered voters track wait times at the polls and that everyone will receive mail-in ballots this November.
A Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors motion aimed at crisis response drew mixed reviews at Tuesday’s meeting, while supervisors delayed a vote aimed at changing use-of-force policy for police agencies.
