[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
86°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 23
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
swallows
Silver Lining | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Thursday, Apr 23, 2020

Dr. Gene DorioFor years, I watched infectious disease consultants advise hospital staff to wash hands diligently to prevent patient spread of bacteria and viruses. Despite their reasonable advice, some healthcare professionals did not heed the warning.

Many hospital-acquired infections (known as nosocomial infections) have persisted at a lofty rate for years, leading to extended hospitalizations, added healthcare costs, complications and even death – about 100,000 per year.

In certain cases, insurance will not pay hospitals if they suspect a patient’s stay was prolonged by a preventable infection, such as a bladder infection from a urinary catheter, or at a post-surgical site.

A silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic will be greater awareness of bacterial and viral transmission and a more concerted effort by hospital personnel to use appropriate PPEs and wash their hands. We might see the rate of other hospital-acquired infections decrease, saving billions of dollars every year.

Infectious disease consultants will be happy, and the public will be safer, too.

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.

 
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Silver Lining | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Silver Lining | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Thursday, Apr 23, 2020
For years, I watched infectious disease consultants advise hospital staff to wash hands diligently to prevent patient spread of bacteria and viruses. Despite their reasonable advice, some healthcare professionals did not heed the warning.
READ MORE...

Hope | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Hope | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020
Uncertainty lies ahead, while the horizon still glimmers and guides us forward. Hope will not be lost. 
READ MORE...

Getting Medicare Services in Your Home | Commentary by Seema Verma

Getting Medicare Services in Your Home | Commentary by Seema Verma
Wednesday, Apr 22, 2020
President Trump dramatically expanded access to telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries during the pandemic. Telehealth lets you communicate with your physician and other healthcare professionals using your phone, video chat, secure text messaging, email, or through a patient portal.
READ MORE...

On My Own at Trader Joe’s | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

On My Own at Trader Joe’s | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020
Why should we both be in harm’s way when the other could remain safe? One of us had to be the sacrificial lamb, no matter what the danger.
READ MORE...

The Invisible Older Adult | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

The Invisible Older Adult | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Monday, Apr 20, 2020
The mostly invisible older population is afraid. What can you do?
READ MORE...

Connecting the Hospital-Nursing Home Dots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Connecting the Hospital-Nursing Home Dots | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Sunday, Apr 19, 2020
Ten years ago, as the conveyor belt of medicine geared up, profiteering hospitals learned to discharge patients as rapidly as possible. Some patients went home, but to expedite the transition, the path of least resistance was sending them to nursing homes.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Detectives Asking Public for Help Locating At-Risk Saugus Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Theone Paula Paras.
Detectives Asking Public for Help Locating At-Risk Saugus Woman
April 27: VIA’s Motivational Monday with Fred Arnold & David Rendell
Join the Valley Industry Association for Motivational Monday, via Zoom, April 27, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
April 27: VIA’s Motivational Monday with Fred Arnold & David Rendell
Silver Lining | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
For years, I watched infectious disease consultants advise hospital staff to wash hands diligently to prevent patient spread of bacteria and viruses. Despite their reasonable advice, some healthcare professionals did not heed the warning.
Silver Lining | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
U.S. Labor Department Reports New Record in Jobless Claims
(CN) — With 11% of the Americans eligible for unemployment insurance benefits receiving them, the U.S. Department of Labor reported a new record of insured unemployment on Thursday. By the agency’s count, at least 20 million people, or about 6% of the total U.S. population, is out of work.
U.S. Labor Department Reports New Record in Jobless Claims
Facebook Offering Small Business Grant Program
Faceboook knows that your business may be experiencing disruptions resulting from the global outbreak of COVID-19. They are offering $100M in cash grants and ad credits to help during this challenging time.
Facebook Offering Small Business Grant Program
County Waives Adoption Fees at All 7 Animal Care Centers
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is currently waiving adoption fees at all seven animal care centers, including Castaic, in an effort to quickly place animals in homes during the COVID-19 crisis.
County Waives Adoption Fees at All 7 Animal Care Centers
Hart District Scheduled to Vote on Proposal for Virtual Graduations
A proposal to make all of its high school graduations virtual is set to be considered and voted on at the next William S. Hart Union High School District board meeting.
Hart District Scheduled to Vote on Proposal for Virtual Graduations
County Launches ‘Parks from Home’ Virtual Recreation Center (Video)
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation launched "Parks From Home," a virtual recreation center to provide free access to fitness and instructional classes for the public to enjoy from home during the COVID-19 crisis.
County Launches ‘Parks from Home’ Virtual Recreation Center (Video)
Registration Now Open for CSUN’s 2020 Virtual Summer Program
For summer 2020, California State University, Northridge will offer its summer courses in a virtual format.
Registration Now Open for CSUN’s 2020 Virtual Summer Program
Today in SCV History (April 23)
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
swallows
California Wednesday: 35,396 Cases, 1,354 Deaths
California has had 35,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,354 deaths caused by the disease in the pandemic to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
California Wednesday: 35,396 Cases, 1,354 Deaths
Project Roomkey in L.A. County: The Facts
Los Angeles County officials are grateful for the support of California Governor Newsom and local communities as they work together with Project Roomkey to protect people experiencing homelessness from the spread of COVID-19.
Project Roomkey in L.A. County: The Facts
Henry Mayo, UnitedHealthcare Reunite for Patient Care
UnitedHealthcare members in the Santa Clarita Valley can once again receive in-network care at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Henry Mayo, UnitedHealthcare Reunite for Patient Care
Hope | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Uncertainty lies ahead, while the horizon still glimmers and guides us forward. Hope will not be lost. 
Hope | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Wednesday: 66 New Deaths, 16,435 Cases; Min. 338 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 66 new deaths and 1,318 new cases of COVID-19, with a minimum of 338 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Wednesday: 66 New Deaths, 16,435 Cases; Min. 338 Cases in SCV
Getting Medicare Services in Your Home | Commentary by Seema Verma
President Trump dramatically expanded access to telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries during the pandemic. Telehealth lets you communicate with your physician and other healthcare professionals using your phone, video chat, secure text messaging, email, or through a patient portal.
Getting Medicare Services in Your Home | Commentary by Seema Verma
California, Western States Plan to Resume Delayed Medical Care
Governor Newsom announced plans to allow hospitals and health systems to resume medical care delayed by an anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients.
California, Western States Plan to Resume Delayed Medical Care
SBDC Sets Webinars for Small Business Owners
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will present a series of webinars in April and May designed for owners of small businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SBDC Sets Webinars for Small Business Owners
White House Unveils Plan to Cover Virus Treatment for Uninsured
The White House on Wednesday rolled out its plan to reimburse healthcare providers that treat patients who have COVID-19 but are uninsured.
White House Unveils Plan to Cover Virus Treatment for Uninsured
High-Speed Rail Authority to Release Draft EIR for First Segment into NorCal
The California High-Speed Rail Authority is releasing the first project-level Draft Environmental Document for a project section in Northern California.
High-Speed Rail Authority to Release Draft EIR for First Segment into NorCal
Logix Donates 1,000 N95 Masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Logix Federal Credit Union donated 1,000 N95 masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week, as the local financial institution’s staff wanted to show their commitment to healthcare workers and the Santa Clarita Valley community.
Logix Donates 1,000 N95 Masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Red Cross Makes Urgent Call for Blood Donors, Volunteers
American Red Cross Los Angeles Region officials are asking healthy members of the community to help meet two urgent needs and support the continuing work of the Red Cross in L.A. County.
Red Cross Makes Urgent Call for Blood Donors, Volunteers
SCE Offers Early Refunds, Aid Programs for Stressed Customers
Southern California Edison customers experiencing financial difficulty because of the COVID-19 crisis can expect to receive a credit on their electric bills a few months early, according to a new California Public Utilities Commission decision.
SCE Offers Early Refunds, Aid Programs for Stressed Customers
FDA OK’s First COVID-19 Test for At-Home Sample Collection
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized the first diagnostic test with a home collection option for COVID-19.
FDA OK’s First COVID-19 Test for At-Home Sample Collection
%d bloggers like this: