Silver Lining | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

April 23
1986 - COC board votes to allow Argentine cliff swallows to nest forever on sides of buildings [story]
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Theone Paula Paras.
Join the Valley Industry Association for Motivational Monday, via Zoom, April 27, from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
For years, I watched infectious disease consultants advise hospital staff to wash hands diligently to prevent patient spread of bacteria and viruses. Despite their reasonable advice, some healthcare professionals did not heed the warning.
(CN) — With 11% of the Americans eligible for unemployment insurance benefits receiving them, the U.S. Department of Labor reported a new record of insured unemployment on Thursday. By the agency’s count, at least 20 million people, or about 6% of the total U.S. population, is out of work.
Faceboook knows that your business may be experiencing disruptions resulting from the global outbreak of COVID-19. They are offering $100M in cash grants and ad credits to help during this challenging time.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is currently waiving adoption fees at all seven animal care centers, including Castaic, in an effort to quickly place animals in homes during the COVID-19 crisis.
A proposal to make all of its high school graduations virtual is set to be considered and voted on at the next William S. Hart Union High School District board meeting.
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation launched "Parks From Home," a virtual recreation center to provide free access to fitness and instructional classes for the public to enjoy from home during the COVID-19 crisis.
For summer 2020, California State University, Northridge will offer its summer courses in a virtual format.
California has had 35,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,354 deaths caused by the disease in the pandemic to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Wednesday.
Los Angeles County officials are grateful for the support of California Governor Newsom and local communities as they work together with Project Roomkey to protect people experiencing homelessness from the spread of COVID-19.
UnitedHealthcare members in the Santa Clarita Valley can once again receive in-network care at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Uncertainty lies ahead, while the horizon still glimmers and guides us forward. Hope will not be lost.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 66 new deaths and 1,318 new cases of COVID-19, with a minimum of 338 cases to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
President Trump dramatically expanded access to telehealth services for Medicare beneficiaries during the pandemic. Telehealth lets you communicate with your physician and other healthcare professionals using your phone, video chat, secure text messaging, email, or through a patient portal.
Governor Newsom announced plans to allow hospitals and health systems to resume medical care delayed by an anticipated surge of COVID-19 patients.
The Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will present a series of webinars in April and May designed for owners of small businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The White House on Wednesday rolled out its plan to reimburse healthcare providers that treat patients who have COVID-19 but are uninsured.
The California High-Speed Rail Authority is releasing the first project-level Draft Environmental Document for a project section in Northern California.
Logix Federal Credit Union donated 1,000 N95 masks to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this week, as the local financial institution’s staff wanted to show their commitment to healthcare workers and the Santa Clarita Valley community.
American Red Cross Los Angeles Region officials are asking healthy members of the community to help meet two urgent needs and support the continuing work of the Red Cross in L.A. County.
Southern California Edison customers experiencing financial difficulty because of the COVID-19 crisis can expect to receive a credit on their electric bills a few months early, according to a new California Public Utilities Commission decision.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized the first diagnostic test with a home collection option for COVID-19.
