Single Mothers Outreach Adopt-A-Family Donation Drive

Single Mothers Outreach’s Adopt-A-Family was born in hopes of providing hard-working single parents a way to make a warm and wonderful holiday memory with their children. AAF connects a generous individual, corporate community, or groups with deserving families in need. Many local businesses, churches, community groups, neighbors and individuals generously have “adopted” SMO parents and their children, providing them with gifts, ice-skating, parties and more.

Single Mothers Outreach has traditionally offered presents during the holiday season for members who have an active membership and qualify to receive gifts for themselves and their kids.

“It has helped me to give my children a Christmas at times when I otherwise couldn’t. If not for the SMO Adopt-A-Family program at Christmas time my children would not have had a Christmas. So, thank you SMO for this wonderful program that helps moms and families like mine,” said a SMO member.

This year Single Mothers Outreach reshaped the AAF program, generating new opportunities through sponsorships for our families to feel supported, and offering an annual giving opportunity for our donors. Now families can be adopted for the entire year, opening doors to more growth.

For more information visit https://singlemothersoutreach.org/give/adopt-a-family/.

