Spectrum Presents $2,500 Grant to Finally Family Homes

Spectrum has announced a donation of $2,500 to Finally Family Homes through the company’s employee-driven grants program that recognizes the value of community service, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

A nonprofit based in the Santa Clarita Valley, Finally Family Homes partners with youth aging out of foster care to help them achieve lasting success in life. Through services including case management, life skills training, host homes and connecting young people to supportive communities, the organization empowers young adults to break the cycle of poverty and build brighter futures.

The Spectrum Employee Community Grant award was presented to Finally Family Homes at a tiny home open house celebration at Restoration Church in Santa Clarita on Jan. 18. The funding will provide emergency support, including rental and bill assistance, for young adults in need.

“Permanency and sustainability are at the core of everything we do,” said Christina Dronen, Executive Director at Finally Family Homes. “We believe every young adult deserves a place to call home and people to call family. Finally Family Homes is grateful for the support from community partners like Spectrum who help strengthen our organization’s mission and programs.”

Spectrum Senior Sales Account Executive Jeffrey Lee nominated Finally Family Homes for the grant.

“I support Finally Family Homes because they fill a need that often goes unnoticed in most of our communities,” said Lee. “I encourage everyone to get involved to help during this critical time in a young person’s life. Thank you Spectrum for supporting their efforts.”

“Spectrum Employee Community Grants support local nonprofits that hold a meaningful connection to the Spectrum employees who nominate them, and to the communities they serve,” said Wally Bakare, Regional Vice President, Field Operations, at Charter Communications Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of connectivity products and services. “Looking forward to the next five years, we’re increasing our investment in the program, in support of our employees’ dedication to volunteer work and vital community organizations that enhance the lives of local residents.”

Earlier this year, Charter announced its commitment to award $2.5 million over the next five years to local nonprofits through Spectrum Employee Community Grants. Charter pledges to support a minimum of 500 nonprofit organizations across its 41-state service area, impacting more than 70,000 community members, through 2028.

Launched in 2019, Spectrum Employee Community Grants support nonprofits nominated by employees with a personal connection to the organization through at least one year of their own volunteer work, including more than $200,000 in grants in California to date. Recipients deliver a broad range of critical social services to underserved community members, including food pantries, homeless shelters, clothing distribution, job training for veterans and paying overdue rent and utility bills for those in crisis.

More information about Spectrum Community Employee Grants is available here.

Among those on hand during the check presentation were: Kris Hough, District Representative for Senator Suzette Valladares; Jun Shim, Finally Family Homes, Board Member; Priscilla Escobar, new homeowner; Christina Dronen, Finally Family Homes, Executive Director; Stephen Sawyer, Spectrum, Director of Government Affairs; Pamela Hoeft, Spectrum, Senior Manager of Communications; and Daniel Cerda, Spectrum, Manager of Sales Business Accounts.

For more information about Finally Family Homes visit https://finallyfamilyhomes.org.

