Volunteers Needed to Help Build Tiny Homes

Finally Family Homes, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit that works with foster youth aging out of the system, is looking for tiny home building assistant volunteers to help create affordable housing while making a pathway to ownership attainable for college-aged foster youth.

Volunteers will help build tiny home-on-wheels. Skilled volunteers are needed, but Finally Family Homes staff will be happy to teach willing volunteers who have never even picked up a hammer.

Limited positions available.

Contact Stacy Gidcumb (Volunteer Coordinator) at volunteer@finallyfamilyhomes.org or call at (661) 347-8540.

