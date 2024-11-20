Spread Holiday Cheer: Support SCV Teens with Child & Family Center

The holiday season is a time for joy, generosity and community spirit. This year, the Child & Family Center invites you to join its heartwarming effort to bring extra cheer to Santa Clarita Valley teens in need.

Many teens in the community face challenges that can make the holidays less bright. Through this special initiative, the center is collecting $25 gift cards to Walmart or Target, which will be distributed directly to these teens. These thoughtful gifts will give them the chance to choose something meaningful, sparking a sense of holiday magic and joy.

How You Can Help

Making a difference is simple:

Drop off or mail gift cards to: 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA, 91350.

Deadline for donations: Tuesday, Dec. 12

By participating, you can help make the season brighter for local teens, offering them a meaningful reminder that their community cares.

For more information or to explore additional ways to get involved, please contact Cheryl Jones at cheryl.jones@childfamilycenter.org.

For more informational on the mental health, substance abuse and other programs offered by Child & Family Center visit https://www.childfamilycenter.org/.

