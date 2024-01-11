State Superintendent Breakdown of Proposed 2024 State Education Budget

|
January 10
1847 - John C. Fremont & troops camp at today's Sierra Hwy. & Newhall Ave. en route to signing cease-fire agreement with Gen. Andres Pico [story]
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond today issued the following statement in response to Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed education budget for fiscal year 2024–25:
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, in partnership with Senator Scott Wilk, is excited to invite the community to the upcoming Cash for College webinar.
The Valley Industry Association will host a luncheon kicking off the New Year on Jan. 19 at 11:45 a.m.
California businesses of any size or industry can apply to receive an income tax credit through the California Competes Tax Credit program.
Santa Clarita hosts many galleries across the valley every year, highlighting various artists and styles in the art world.
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley celebrated the kickoff of the 2024 Relay For Life season last Saturday by taking a ceremonial “First Lap” in Central Park.
The Santa Clarita Valley is in an especially unique situation in that the city of Santa Clarita and the County of Los Angeles have two different minimum wage increase schedules which has caused confusion and challenges for many of our local employers and residents alike.
The College of the Canyons Foundation has named Steve Corn as the recipient of the prestigious 2024 Silver Spur Community Service Award in recognition of his longtime support of the college and community service in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The American Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels and now faces an emergency blood shortage. In recent weeks distributions of some of the most transfused blood types have been limited to Los Angeles County area hospitals. The American Red Cross need donors now, and in the weeks ahead, to help rebuild the blood supply.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn proclaiming January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month in Los Angeles County.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger engaged L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone and officials from the county’s Department of Agricultural Commissioner/Weights and Measures during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting in a robust discussion to clarify facts about brush clearance notices that will be mailed out starting next week to newly identified property owners subject to inspections.
Kamrin Oriol scored a career-high 28 points to lead The Master's University men's basketball team to a 102-91 win over the Vanguard Lions in Costa Mesa.
California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students in the Santa Clarita Valley to apply for its 2024 Student Scholarship Program.
Start the New Year off right with New Year Harmony, a program of classical music performed by Paul Stein, formally of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.
The governing board of the Castaic Union School District will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11, its first meeting of 2024.
The Santa Clarita Artists Associations Gallery will showcase its first art show of 2024, "661 Local," from Jan. 19 to Feb. 18.
1857 - Estimated 8.0 earthquake, SoCal's most recent "Big One," decimates Fort Tejon [story]
This Valentine’s Day, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the much-anticipated return of the “The Big I Do” wedding experience.
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission is holding its regular meeting in City Hall's Council Chambers Thursday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m.
The Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians (Tribe) announced Monday the donation of more than 500 acres of historic ancestral land to the Tataviam Land Conservancy, a nonprofit organization formed by the Tribe in 2018.
Child & Family Center invites you to Viva Las Vegas at the Sand Canyon Country Club on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
On Jan. 23, the city of Santa Clarita will partner with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority and the local nonprofit Bridge to Home for the 2024 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
The SCV Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its 2024 leadership team, which will further continue the Chamber’s work of building a united business community.
