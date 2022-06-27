header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
97°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 27
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Summer Safety Tips from Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs
| Monday, Jun 27, 2022
jason gibbs on committee

Jason Gibbs

Temperatures are rising, and it’s another warm summer here in Santa Clarita, which means fun in the sun at one of our many parks or the Aquatics Center, some outdoor grilling with friends and catching a game (or three) watching the boys in blue out at Chavez Ravine.

Unfortunately, as the temperatures climb, so do the number of burglaries, which, on average, jump about 10% between June and August. It’s important to remain vigilant, even as we slow things down and take time to enjoy the summer months. Here are a few simple things we can all do to help protect our property.

Take a few minutes to walk around your property and shore up any weaknesses you may find. Make sure that the sliding glass door latches properly and light up the path from your car to your front door. Leaving windows and unattended garage doors open in an attempt to cool things down during the day provides a would-be thief, walking or driving by, the opportunity to easily steal bikes, lawnmowers, tools and other items in no time at all, or even gain access to your home! A typical burglar will only spend around four to five minutes trying to break into a home and leaving these things open provides direct access in a matter of seconds.

Many of us take advantage of the longer summer days by taking day trips, catching a late movie or just hanging out with good friends, which leads to arriving home a little later than usual. If this is the case, consider setting up timers for your indoor lights, which can help to deter would-be criminals from even thinking about breaking into your house.

Outside, having motion lights and nighttime landscape lighting can deter criminals as well. When you do go out, keeping your valuables in a safe or lockbox can go a long way to keep them out of the hands of thieves. And, as hard as it may be, don’t share your cool vacation plans or pictures on social media until after you return home. Criminals are looking for an easy target, so there’s no need to send out an invitation. Before turning in for the night, it’s a good idea to get into the habit of the #9PMRoutine. Set a timer in the evening and get in the routine of ensuring your windows, doors and vehicles are locked.

Speaking of vehicle safety, did you know that nationwide, grand theft auto was up 11.8% in 2020 over 2019 and reached the highest number of thefts since 2008? To help combat this, the city of Santa Clarita partnered with the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station last year in launching “Guard That Auto,” which aims at preventing the number of auto-related thefts throughout the city. With theft numbers still up, let’s review the campaign and utilize these important tips to help “Guard That Auto”:

Keep your keys with you and out of your car, knowing where they are at all times. Leaving the keys in your car is an invitation for crooks to steal it.

Be mindful of your surroundings, paying special attention to where you park your car. Parking near a security camera, under a street light or in other well-lit areas are great ways to keep your car safe.

Using a theft protection device, like the Club, is a simple yet effective method that decreases the chance of car theft.

Clean out your car and take your valuables with you; thieves can’t steal what isn’t there.

To learn more about how you can “Guard That Auto,” please visit Guard That Auto or follow the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s and the city of Santa Clarita’s social media accounts. Here’s to a happy and safe rest of your summer.

Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at jgibbs@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Summer Safety Tips from Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs

Summer Safety Tips from Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs
Monday, Jun 27, 2022
READ MORE...

L.A. County Public Health Statement on Supreme Court Ruling Overturning Roe V. Wade

L.A. County Public Health Statement on Supreme Court Ruling Overturning Roe V. Wade
Friday, Jun 24, 2022
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda | Got Kittens?

Marcia Mayeda | Got Kittens?
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
READ MORE...

Dance and Sing the Nights Away at Concerts in the Park

Dance and Sing the Nights Away at Concerts in the Park
Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Small-town girls, city boys and everyone in between have much to look forward to this summer in Santa Clarita as the annual Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, return in July and August.
READ MORE...

Save the Soil, Save the Planet | Commentary by Shefali Sharma

Save the Soil, Save the Planet | Commentary by Shefali Sharma
Friday, Jun 10, 2022
My name is Shefali Sharma and I am a San Diego State University student and a resident of Santa Clarita. I am reaching out as a concerned citizen of Santa Clarita to garner support for the Save Soil movement, which aims to save soil from extinction by raising awareness among 3.5 billion people (60% of the world’s voting population) and increasing organic content in soil to a minimum of 3-6% through policy changes across all nations.
READ MORE...

Message from City Manager Ken Striplin | In-person Summer Reading Program Returns to Santa Clarita Libraries

Message from City Manager Ken Striplin | In-person Summer Reading Program Returns to Santa Clarita Libraries
Tuesday, Jun 7, 2022
After two years of virtual and hybrid programming, I am pleased to welcome residents for the return of the 2022 Summer Reading Program, which will be held in person at our Santa Clarita Public Library branches and our local parks.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (June 27)
1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Today in SCV History (June 26)
1972 - Upper (main) Castaic Lake opens for swimming and boating; afterbay opened in May [story]
Castaic Lake
Today in SCV History (June 25)
1859 - Outlaw Tiburcio Vasquez escapes from prison while serving sentence for grand larceny in L.A. County; recaptured in August and sent to San Quentin [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Saugus Train Station
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: