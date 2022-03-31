header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
58°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 30
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
Superintendent Thurmond Continues School Literacy Initiative With Strategy Panel
| Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond Wednesday hosted a panel of literacy experts and state leaders to discuss literacy strategies. The special hearing was held to gather input on a number of literacy strategies that are being proposed in legislation and the state budget.

“We want to work on priorities both in legislation and things that have been proposed in the state budget, including literacy specialists and coaches, that we believe can really help offset the challenges that many students have experienced during the pandemic,” said State Superintendent Thurmond. “I know that reading by third grade has eluded the educational system for many years, but this is something that we can achieve. Without it, students are at greater risk to drop out of school, and they are at greater risk to end up in the criminal justice system. This is something we can and must do.”

Thurmond is sponsoring Senate Bill 952, to help existing schools convert to dual-language immersion programs; Assembly Bill  2498, to expand Freedom School programs, evidence-based Afrocentric literacy programs that have been shown to help students improve their reading by one to two grade levels in as little as six weeks; and AB 2465, which would expand literacy programs to fund home visits to help families reach literacy goals. Thurmond mentioned that those wishing to support AB 2465, AB 2498, or SB 952 may call the Assembly and Senate Appropriations Committees.

Guest panelists joining the hearing included Senator Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara; Dr. Linda Darling-Hammond, President, California State Board of Education; Dr. Erika Torres, County Administrator, Inglewood Unified School District; Jackie Wong, Executive Director, First Five California; and Dr. Frances Gipson, Director of the Urban Leadership Program and Professor at Claremont Graduate University.

“In the January budget, there is a proposal for the highest-need schools, where we know that students were most affected during the pandemic, that we underwrite the costs of and train literacy coaches that can really create robust programs of literacy and make available reading specialists for one-on-one or small-group tutoring,” said Darling-Hammond. “One of the things we’re learning from the research is that when you do the right kind of small-group or one-on-one tutoring with a strong curriculum in reading, you can very quickly move a child forward in 12 or 15 weeks to catch up to the rest of the class.”

“We know that to truly prepare children for California’s future and reduce achievement disparities, a solid fundamental foundation of early literacy skills is necessary,” said Wong. “A major indicator for later school success is language and early literacy development. Having books in the home and being talked, read, and sang to are especially important for our multi-language learners and families from outside of the U.S.”

Last September, Thurmond launched an initiative to ensure students learn to read by third grade by 2026. In order to advance this goal, Thurmond pledged to secure one million book donations for students in need. Through a partnership with Renaissance Learning, Inc., students downloaded more than five million free online books as part of the literacy efforts.

Thurmond has also pledged to help secure passage of resources in the proposed state budget and legislation as well as to work with community libraries to expand student library memberships and access as part of the strategy to promote literacy in the state. Anyone wishing to support literacy efforts or the State Superintendent’s initiative to ensure that students learn to read by third grade may email statewideliteracycampaign@cde.ca.gov.

View a recording of the full hearing on the CDE Facebook page.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL SCHOOL LINKS
Related Content
LATEST SCHOOL NEWS
> SCHOOL NEWS ARCHIVE

Superintendent Thurmond Continues School Literacy Initiative With Strategy Panel

Superintendent Thurmond Continues School Literacy Initiative With Strategy Panel
Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond Wednesday hosted a panel of literacy experts and state leaders to discuss literacy strategies.
FULL STORY...

Hart Board Recognizes Winners at Student Television Network Convention

Hart Board Recognizes Winners at Student Television Network Convention
Monday, Mar 28, 2022
The William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board honored several students and teachers during the board meeting held March 16. The students recently won awards at the Student Television Network National Convention.
FULL STORY...

Hart Board Recognizes CIF Wrestling Champion Alex Munoz

Hart Board Recognizes CIF Wrestling Champion Alex Munoz
Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Valencia High School junior Alex Munoz captured the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Division Wrestling crown at the 170 pound classification.
FULL STORY...

West Ranch Dance Team Crowned National Grand Champions in Orlando

West Ranch Dance Team Crowned National Grand Champions in Orlando
Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
The West Ranch Dance Team from West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch won overall National Grand Champions at the 2022 School Dance and Drills Nationals Contest of Champions held March 4 to March 6 in Orlando, Fla.
FULL STORY...

L.A. County Teachers Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Grant

L.A. County Teachers Encouraged to Apply for Credit Union Grant
Thursday, Mar 17, 2022
California Credit Union invites all Los Angeles County teachers who have an innovative class project idea to apply for a credit union grant through its bi-annual Teacher Grant program.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN: Educating During the Pandemic
Virtual learning was a futuristic thought pre-pandemic, but after the past two years, it has become an essential and almost dominant tool.
CSUN: Educating During the Pandemic
Superintendent Thurmond Continues School Literacy Initiative With Strategy Panel
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond Wednesday hosted a panel of literacy experts and state leaders to discuss literacy strategies.
Superintendent Thurmond Continues School Literacy Initiative With Strategy Panel
April 1: Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation Accepts Scholarship Applications
The California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation is pleased to announce that its annual scholarship program will begin accepting online applications on April 1, 2022.
April 1: Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation Accepts Scholarship Applications
Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness Releases Final Report
After six months of extensive reviews and meetings with hundreds of key stakeholders, the Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness has released a comprehensive 100 plus-page report delineating seven recommendations needed to improve the region’s current system that helps people experiencing homelessness.
Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness Releases Final Report
March 31: New Polynesian Art Galley Comes to Canyon Country Community Center
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes a new art exhibit located at the Canyon Country Community Center Gallery titled “Remember the Stars Above the Ocean” by Los Angeles-based artist Susan Maddux.
March 31: New Polynesian Art Galley Comes to Canyon Country Community Center
Supervisor Barger, Stakeholders Respond to Blue Ribbon Commission’s Homelessness Report
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and other stakeholders with prominent roles in the fight against homelessness in L.A. County reacted to the Blue Ribbon Commission on Homelessness’ formal completion and adoption of its report on how homeless services should be governed.
Supervisor Barger, Stakeholders Respond to Blue Ribbon Commission’s Homelessness Report
L.A. Health Services: Director Talks Mask Guidelines, Future Of Pandemic
The beginning of Spring is a time of renewal and new beginnings. This Spring, we are slowly emerging from the most difficult part of the pandemic so far and accordingly, we are adapting our protocols and procedures.
L.A. Health Services: Director Talks Mask Guidelines, Future Of Pandemic
March 31: City Safety Committee Discusses Updates On Municipal Code Changes
The city of Santa Clarita's City Council Public Safety Committee will be meeting March 31, to discuss several changes to the municipal code with city staff. 
March 31: City Safety Committee Discusses Updates On Municipal Code Changes
Wednesday’s COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Total 72,261
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 29 additional deaths and an additional 587 positive cases Wednesday, with 38 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday’s COVID Roundup: SCV Cases Total 72,261
Today in SCV History (March 30)
1993 - Federal govt. declares coastal California gnatcatcher (bird) a threatened species [story]
Gnatcatcher
Zonta Club’s Annual ‘Say NO to Violence Against Women’ Campaign
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley launched it's annual "Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women" campaign in the SCV on March 8 at the Swap Meet at Saugus Speedway. The campaign has also appeared at the Old Town Newhall Library, the Newhall Farmer's Market and the Valencia Library.
Zonta Club’s Annual ‘Say NO to Violence Against Women’ Campaign
Tuesday COVID Update: Second Booster Shots Available March 30 in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday seven additional deaths and 541 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 16 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,626, county case totals to 2,831,655 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,239 since March of 2020.
Tuesday COVID Update: Second Booster Shots Available March 30 in L.A. County
Alert Issued: Cold Temperatures Expected in Parts of Los Angeles County
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Alert Issued: Cold Temperatures Expected in Parts of Los Angeles County
CalArts Trustee Clark Spencer Wins Oscar for ‘Encanto’
California Institute of the Arts Trustee Clark Spencer won the Academy Award for Animated Feature Film for "Encanto" at the 94th annual Academy Awards held Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
CalArts Trustee Clark Spencer Wins Oscar for ‘Encanto’
April 20: Vendors Invited to City of Santa Clarita Vendor Outreach Event
The City of Santa Clarita invites current and prospective vendors to attend an outreach event on Wednesday, April 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., to learn the basics of doing business with the city. Vendors specializing in all areas of business, including printing, promotional items, construction, engineering consulting and janitorial supplies, are welcome to attend the event, which will be held at the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway.
April 20: Vendors Invited to City of Santa Clarita Vendor Outreach Event
Year-Round Drop-in Softball Program for Seniors at Central Park
Dust off your cleats, oil your mitt and head to Central Park to take part in the city of Santa Clarita’s new Senior Softball program! This drop-in program allows residents ages 55+ to come together to play softball with other interested players at the Central Park softball fields on Wednesday mornings.
Year-Round Drop-in Softball Program for Seniors at Central Park
Conference Champs Canyons Women’s Tennis Finishes Season Undefeated
Already crowned champions of the Western State Conference, College of the Canyons completed its undefeated run through the conference schedule with a dominant 8-1 road win at Glendale College on March 22.
Conference Champs Canyons Women’s Tennis Finishes Season Undefeated
L.A. County Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect until Thursday
Because of the recent rainfall in Southern California Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas in Los Angeles County are likely to contaminate ocean waters at, and around, discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall.
L.A. County Beach Water Use Advisory in Effect until Thursday
Spring Storm Closes Trek Bike Park, Santa Clarita Skate Park Reopens
Nearly an inch of rain in the Santa Clarita Valley on Monday, March 28 required the city of Santa Clarita to close the Trek Bike Park of Santa Clarita due to wet track conditions and the Santa Clarita Skate Park.
Spring Storm Closes Trek Bike Park, Santa Clarita Skate Park Reopens
Today in SCV History (March 29)
1928 - Little dam victim, thought unidentified & buried in SCV, actually ID'd & buried in Chatsworth [story]
Newhall Cowboys
L.A. County Offers New Services Hub for Older Adults
Los Angeles County has created a collection of services, programs and supports based on the needs of older adults to ensuring a better quality of life for all older residents in the Los Angeles region. Older adults, families and caregivers can now easily navigate and access a wide-range of age-friendly county services in the new centralized resource hub for older adults.
L.A. County Offers New Services Hub for Older Adults
April 9: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup Day
Residents are invited to volunteer at the 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup on Saturday, April 9, where participants can pick-up cleaning supplies from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods
April 9: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup Day
March 30: County to Discuss Repurposing of Camp Scott
On March 15, 2022, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors designated Camp Scott as one of the facilities to permanently house juvenile male serious offenders, including those convicted of murder and rape. The County’s Juvenile Justice Realignment Block Grant Subcommittee will discuss the Board of Supervisors' actions, including the repurposing of Camp Scott, during a virtual meeting on Wednesday, March 30.
March 30: County to Discuss Repurposing of Camp Scott
CSUN Hosting Examining Our Campus Virtual Installments
The University Student Union in collaboration with the University Counseling Services, Office of Student Success, Department of Africana Studies, Black House and Associated Students invites you to attend the virtual installments of Examining Our Campus – a part of the Essential Talks Anti-Racist Learning Network Series.
CSUN Hosting Examining Our Campus Virtual Installments
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: