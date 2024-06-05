Supes Ask Fish, Wildlife Dept. for Increased State Resources for Wildlife Education

|
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports Boys Volleyball have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation, Southern Section.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced new extended Monday-Thursday hours, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. effective July 1. The SCV Water Customer Care public lobby at 24631 Avenue Rockefeller Valencia, CA 91355 will now be closed Friday-Sunday.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will ask the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for increased state resources to educate and safeguard Sierra Madre and surrounding foothill communities from black bear and other wildlife encounters.
College of the Canyon women's soccer is sending four players from its 2023 team to play at the next level after a signing ceremony held last week.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Tuesday, June 4 to extend the the current 4% rental increase cap on rental units located in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County for another six months, through Dec. 31, 2024. The supes also voted to impose a new rent cap pf 3% as of Jan. 1, 2025.
The All CIF First Team selections for spring sports have been announced by the California Interscholastic Federation. For Division 2 William S. Hart High School Baseball Coach Jim Ozella was named Coach of the Year.
Summer movie nights at William S. Hart Regional Park ill begin Friday, June 7 with the showing of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie." The family-friendly movie nights will begin at 8 p.m.
CBRE announces that construction has commenced on the Santa Clarita Commerce Center, a leading-edge industrial business park within the City of Santa Clarita. Developer, Covington Group, Inc., a privately held, Dallas based real estate development and investment company, named CBRE as the exclusive leasing and marketing agent for the project which broke ground on May 30.
The California Credit Union Foundation has awarded scholarships to two Santa Clarita Valley students as part of its 2024 College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students from Saugus High School in Saugus and West Ranch High School in Stevenson Ranch for their school and community activities.
The California Department of Water Resources has finalized its first comprehensive, Long-term Drought Plan for the State Water Project as part of an expanded effort to prepare for future droughts and extreme dry conditions.
The Samta Clarita Artists Assocation has announced the SCAA summer July Workshop. The Mindful Mixed Media & Collage Workshop with Kathy Leader will be held on Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Stevenson Ranch Library Community Room.
Beat the summer heat this year by heading to the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente,. Here, you’ll discover a range of programs tailored to the interests of Santa Clarita residents.
Soroptimist International of Valencia has announced “Laughs for a Cause,” a special event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Soroptimist of Valencia. The philanthropic club was chartered in the Santa Clarita Valley in December of 1974.
1925
- Newhall Constable Jack Pilcher killed in the line of duty in handgun accident [story
]
There’s nothing quite like the sight of the Santa Clarita Valley during the spring season.
The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department is hosting a special webinar Tuesday, June 11, at 10 a.m., in honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is operating a Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Los Angeles County, offering in-person support until Wednesday, June 5.
"Digital Diaspora: Futuristic Landscapes in Cyber Age" is an exhibition that explores the evolving relationship between humanity's future in both physical and psychological realms, with social media and artificial intelligence serving as integral extensions of our existence.
Summer is here and we are set to reap the benefits of fun in the sun and an array of opportunities to participate in and support our local community.
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, June 4, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 5, beginning with closed session at 5 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 7 p.m.
Get ready to light up the night at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia.
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, June 6, at 6 p.m., in Council Chambers at City Hall.
College of the Canyons will host the first Santa Clarita Valley Book Festival, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center (UCEN) to promote the joy and power of reading and celebrate local authors.
