Hero Pay
A poster bearing COVID-19 preventative measures greets shoppers as they enter the Ralphs Super Market in Castaic on Monday morning, March 16, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Supes Vote 4-1 in Favor of ‘Hero Pay’

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

Grocery and drug store workers are set to get “hero pay” after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the urgency ordinance during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

The motion, which passed 4-1, is expected to temporarily require grocery and drug retailers in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, such as in Castaic and Stevenson Ranch, to pay their workers an additional $5 per hour in “hero pay,” or hazard wage.

County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, was the only one to vote “no,” doing so because of concern with the unintended consequences.

“I am more concerned that we are freely inserting ourselves into financial and accounting decisions made by private companies,” Barger said, adding that these businesses currently report a slim 2.2% profit margin. “I would hate to think that we’re driving the very businesses that we fought so hard to locate in unincorporated areas, many of which are our working-class neighborhoods, out of business, or worse yet, employees, losing hours, or possibly their job.”

She also mentioned that the motion only represents a small sliver of the essential workforce, adding that it’s unfair to select one sector over others.

The approved ordinance is set to apply to store chains that are publicly traded or employ at least 300 workers nationwide and more than 10 per store, and is expected to be in effect for 120 days.

No Comments for : Supes Vote 4-1 in Favor of ‘Hero Pay’


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Supes Vote 4-1 in Favor of ‘Hero Pay’

    Supes Vote 4-1 in Favor of ‘Hero Pay’

    3 hours ago
  • SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Feature Sustainable Landscaping

    SCV Water’s Virtual Gardening Class to Feature Sustainable Landscaping

    3 hours ago
  • Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 20,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 25,793

    Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Tops 20,000 Deaths; SCV Cases Total 25,793

    4 hours ago
  • Zonta SCV Accepting Award Applications for Young Women in Public Affairs

    Zonta SCV Accepting Award Applications for Young Women in Public Affairs

    5 hours ago
  • Feb. 24: City Council Public Safety Committee Virtual Meeting

    Feb. 24: City Council Public Safety Committee Virtual Meeting

    6 hours ago
  • Maria’s Italian Deli Announces Plans to Reopen

    Maria’s Italian Deli Announces Plans to Reopen

    6 hours ago
  • ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22

    ARTree to Begin In-Person Instruction March 22

    7 hours ago
  • Barger Introduces Motion Supporting Reopening of Theme Parks

    Barger Introduces Motion Supporting Reopening of Theme Parks

    9 hours ago
  • ‘Food Sessions’ Returns with Romance-Themed Virtual Episode

    ‘Food Sessions’ Returns with Romance-Themed Virtual Episode

    10 hours ago
  • Castaic Union Students Return to Campus for In-Person Learning

    Castaic Union Students Return to Campus for In-Person Learning

    10 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.