‘S.W.A.T’ to Feature SCAA Mural in Old Town Newhall

The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s colorful wall mural on its gallery building at 22508 6th Street in Old Town Newhall will be featured in the CBS television show “S.W.A.T.”

SCAA was awarded $1,000 for the use of the image.

The mural was painted on the side of the SCAA Gallery and portrays plein air artists, sketch artists and photographers alongside wildflowers and rolling hills.

“SCAA received a $1,000 donation from Topanga Productions and Sony CBS pictures. Our mural was part of a scene they were shooting for the show “S.W.A.T” on CBS. It is Episode nine, “Pariah” scheduled to air Jan 6, 2023,” said Kathy Gonzales, SCAA president. SCAA members all cheered at the most welcomed surprise donation.

The city dedication of the mural was held on June 24, 2022 with Mayor Laurene Weste and Susan Shapiro of the Santa Clarita Arts Commission as guest speakers.

Find more information about the Santa Clarita Artists Association, visit www.santaclaritaartists.org.

