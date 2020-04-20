The Invisible Older Adult | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

|
April 21
1994 - Valencia Mercedes co-owner Eddie Murray sets MLB record for switch-hit home runs in games (11 times) [story]
The California Enterprise Development Authority (CEDA) will hold a teleconference meeting at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 23.
SACRAMENTO (CN) — Courting an army of volunteers, California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday urged healthy residents to fill in gaps at food banks and nonprofits overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic.
Please join Chancellor's Circle members, Valley Industry Association (VIA) and other business professionals on Friday, April 24, at 10:00 a.m. for a virtual business briefing focusing on financial planning for businesses during COVID-19.
National Volunteer Week celebrates volunteer service and the ability of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges.
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California is in the process of spending $150 million to get tens of thousands homeless people off the street during the coronavirus pandemic, but officials reiterated Monday the state can’t force even those infected to accept shelter or medical care.
Los Angeles County has named Tiana Murillo, head of the Chief Executive Office’s Strategic Integration Branch, to oversee and coordinate urgent, multifaceted efforts underway to temporarily house people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 crisis.
Why should we both be in harm’s way when the other could remain safe? One of us had to be the sacrificial lamb, no matter what the danger.
Santa Clarita Valley Runners Senior Spotlight features Saugus High School's Kaela Berretta, who has committed to Biola University.
For millions of low-income taxpayers, filing tax returns adds another level of anxiety on how to manage the added expense with their current cost of bills and rent.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce knows many of our local businesses have applied for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
An estimated 2 million people in Los Angeles County suffer from food-insecurity issues on an ongoing basis. That vulnerable community is sure to swell because of pandemic-related economic losses in the months to come, but Los Angeles County is committed to preventing hunger and ensuring access to food for all residents.
California has now had 30,978 confirmed cases and 1,208 deaths to date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Department of Public Health officials announced Monday afternoon.
Los Angeles County recognizes that staying home is not always a safe option for victims experiencing domestic violence or child abuse during the COVID-19 crisis.
Officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Child & Family Center have decided to cancel the nonprofit's 2020 "Taste of the Town" fundraiser.
California State University, Northridge Women’s Basketball Head Coach Jason Flowers announced his resignation Monday, after coaching the Matadors for 10 seasons to a record of 150-169, with three Big West Tournament Championships and three NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 17 new deaths and 1,491 new cases of COVID-19, with at least 272 cases now reported to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, the second day of declining deaths in the county.
Preliminary results from a USC-L.A. County scientific study suggest that COVID-19 infections are far more widespread -- and the death rate much lower -- in the county than previously thought.
The mostly invisible older population is afraid. What can you do?
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday announced new cross-sector partnerships to support the state’s distance learning efforts and help bridge the digital divide.
The L.A. County Probation Department has begun posting weekly updates and will soon add daily updates listing the population of juvenile facilities.
To kick off California Mosquito Awareness Week and the mosquito season, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District or GLACVCD has unveiled its new mascot, Rita the Mosquita.
Caltrans is allowing temporary operation of food trucks in state rest areas during the COVID-19 public health emergency to help provide access to food for highway truck drivers and motorists and provide opportunities to food truck operators.
The next regular (virtual) meeting of the Governing Board of William S. Hart Union High School District will take place Wednesday, April 22, starting at 7 p.m.
