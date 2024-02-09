tmu beach volleyball

TMU Beach Volleyball Knocks Off No. 1 in Season Opener

Uploaded: , Friday, Feb 9, 2024

By Dave Caldwell, Sports Information Director

The Master’s University beach volleyball team opened the 2024 season by defeating the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics defending champions and preseason No. 1 Vanguard Lions 4-1 at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.

The Sandy Stangs, ranked No. 8 in the NAIA Preseason Poll, had a pair of two-set wins and a pair of three-set wins, while the loss also went to three sets.

Each school has five teams of two, ranked one through five, that compete against the same ranked pairs for the other school.

TMU’s No. 2 team of Zoe Yates and Faith Wada won their match 21-17, 21-14. The No. 5 team of Arianna DeRaffaele and Eleana Niehus also won their match in two sets, 21-16, 21-16.

The No. 3 team of Breanna Brooks and Isabela Rodriguez dropped the first set 15-21, but came back to win the next two 21-18, 15-9 for the win. The No. 4 team of Ashlyn Unruh and Violet Avila also went to three sets, 20-22, 21-16, 15-13 to get the win.

TMU’s No. 1 team of Evi Yates and Annika Booker took the only match loss of the day, dropping in three 15-21, 21-18, 10-15.
a.m.

No Comments for : TMU Beach Volleyball Knocks Off No. 1 in Season Opener


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • TMU Beach Volleyball Knocks Off No. 1 in Season Opener

    TMU Beach Volleyball Knocks Off No. 1 in Season Opener

    36 mins ago
  • ‘Round and Round: The Carousel Canvas’ at Canyon Country Library

    ‘Round and Round: The Carousel Canvas’ at Canyon Country Library

    1 hour ago
  • Weekly COVID Roundup: Indicators Continue to Decline

    Weekly COVID Roundup: Indicators Continue to Decline

    2 hours ago
  • Child & Family Center to Receive Funding for Infrastructure, Safety Enhancements

    Child & Family Center to Receive Funding for Infrastructure, Safety Enhancements

    3 hours ago
  • Canyon Country Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison

    Canyon Country Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison

    4 hours ago
  • Barger, Hahn Champion Free Mobile Museum Programs

    Barger, Hahn Champion Free Mobile Museum Programs

    5 hours ago
  • Nextdoor Kind Foundation Announces Microgrant Funding

    Nextdoor Kind Foundation Announces Microgrant Funding

    5 hours ago
  • ‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’ Highlights Date Night Spots

    ‘Santa Clarita Spotlight’ Highlights Date Night Spots

    5 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)

    Today in SCV History (Feb. 9)

    16 hours ago
  • Laurene Weste | Find ‘Furever’ Friend at Castaic Animal Care Center

    Laurene Weste | Find ‘Furever’ Friend at Castaic Animal Care Center

    23 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.