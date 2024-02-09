TMU Beach Volleyball Knocks Off No. 1 in Season Opener

Uploaded: , Friday, Feb 9, 2024

By Dave Caldwell, Sports Information Director

The Master’s University beach volleyball team opened the 2024 season by defeating the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics defending champions and preseason No. 1 Vanguard Lions 4-1 at the TMU Beach Volleyball Courts.

The Sandy Stangs, ranked No. 8 in the NAIA Preseason Poll, had a pair of two-set wins and a pair of three-set wins, while the loss also went to three sets.

Each school has five teams of two, ranked one through five, that compete against the same ranked pairs for the other school.

TMU’s No. 2 team of Zoe Yates and Faith Wada won their match 21-17, 21-14. The No. 5 team of Arianna DeRaffaele and Eleana Niehus also won their match in two sets, 21-16, 21-16.

The No. 3 team of Breanna Brooks and Isabela Rodriguez dropped the first set 15-21, but came back to win the next two 21-18, 15-9 for the win. The No. 4 team of Ashlyn Unruh and Violet Avila also went to three sets, 20-22, 21-16, 15-13 to get the win.

TMU’s No. 1 team of Evi Yates and Annika Booker took the only match loss of the day, dropping in three 15-21, 21-18, 10-15.

a.m.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...