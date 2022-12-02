header image

1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
TMU Men’s Basketball Produces Defensive Gem to Beat Westmont
| Friday, Dec 2, 2022
tmu mens basketball

What a difference healthy bodies make. After being decimated with the flu in the last two games, The Master’s University’s men’s basketball team got healthy in a big way defeating Westmont 71-60 Wednesday night Nov. 30 in The MacArthur Center.

The Mustangs held the nation’s No. 1 shooting team (56.5% from the field) to under 33%, and were even better from 3-point range. Westmont came into the game shooting 48% from behind the arc, but TMU held them to just 5-of-24 (21%).

“At the end of the day it was all about the defensive end,” said Head Coach Kelvin Starr. “I think our guys were locked in all week and they are starting to figure out how to prepare for games.”

As a team the Mustangs shot 27-of-52 (52%) to control the game. TMU took a 37-21 halftime lead and expanded it by as much as 16 with 5:03 to play. Not only did the team shoot well and defend even better, but they controlled the boards, out-rebounding the Warriors 45-30.

“In the second half we did a really good job of cleaning up the glass,” Starr said. “We talked about that at the half. We had to get every rebound and keep them from getting second chance points. (Westmont) only had three offensive rebounds in the second half.”

Kaleb Lowery led the team with his eighth double-double in nine games, finishing with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jordan Caruso had 19 points and eight boards, but it might have been the spark provided by Miles Mendes getting his first start and pulling down a season-high seven rebounds to go with six points that was the difference.

“Miles impacted the game on both ends of the floor,” Starr said. “I think the best thing for Miles is he has really bought into his role, and as a result he is seeing the fruits of his labor. His athleticism is incredible and he really showed how he can impact the game. Each guy has to see his role, and we are starting to see the good that comes from it. That’s what becoming a team is all about.”

This was Westmont’s last game in The MacArthur Center as a member of the Golden State Athletic Conference. Beginning in 2023, Westmont is moving on to NCAA Division 2.

The Master’s will be on the road for their next two games. First in San Dimas to take on Life Pacific on Thursday, Dec. 8, and then Hope International in Fullerton on Dec. 10. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.

“This was a big win,” Starr said. “We needed it. Now we are looking forward to building on it.”

For more information visit TMU Sports.

COC’s Lauryn Bailey Earns Conference POY, All-Region, All-State Honors

COC’s Lauryn Bailey Earns Conference POY, All-Region, All-State Honors
Thursday, Dec 1, 2022
College of the Canyons sophomore Lauryn Bailey has been named a California Community College Soccer Coaches Association All-State and All-SoCal Region First-Team selection in addition to earning Western State Conference, South Division Offensive Player of the Year honors, leading a class of 11 Lady Cougars that earned postseason awards.
FULL STORY...

COC Women’s Volleyball Heading to CCCAA State Championship

COC Women’s Volleyball Heading to CCCAA State Championship
Thursday, Dec 1, 2022
College of the Canyons is headed back to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship tournament for a second straight year, and the fifth time in program history, after upsetting No. 2 Irvine Valley College 3-1 on Saturday. Set scores were 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 28-26.
FULL STORY...

CSUN Track & Field Announces 2023 Schedule

CSUN Track & Field Announces 2023 Schedule
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
CSUN men's and women's track and field coach Justin Johnson has announced the 2023 indoor and outdoor schedules.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 26: Golden Valley Grizzlies CIF Championship Game

Nov. 26: Golden Valley Grizzlies CIF Championship Game
Friday, Nov 25, 2022
The Golden Valley High School Grizzlies Football Team will compete in the Division 7 CIF Southern Section Championship finals on Saturday, Nov. 26 at the Canyon High School football field.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Help SCV Historical Society Create a Museum at the Pardee House
The Santa Clarita Valley Historical Society is looking for your ideas and opinions in deciding what to feature in the museum being installed in the Pardee House at Heritage Junction in Newhall.
Help SCV Historical Society Create a Museum at the Pardee House
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Rise, Indoor Masking Urged
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 14 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,744 new cases countywide and 131 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Rise, Indoor Masking Urged
LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva Delivers Farewell Address
Four years ago, against all odds, I became the 33rd Sheriff of Los Angeles County. And as Sheriff, I promised that I would Reform, Rebuild and Restore the greatest and largest Sheriff’s Department in the nation. Four years later, I am proud to say that with the support of the sworn and professional staff, together we were able to meet challenges head on, and deliver on that promise.
LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva Delivers Farewell Address
Dec. 7: Hart Board to Discuss Policy on Flags, Banners at School Events
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, Dec. 7, beginning with a closed session at 5:45 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
Dec. 7: Hart Board to Discuss Policy on Flags, Banners at School Events
Japan Reopens to International Cruise Ships, Princess Cruises Readies for Full Season
Following the recent decision by the Japanese government to allow the return of international cruise ships to the country, Princess Cruises has announced it will begin homeport sailing in Japan starting March 15, 2023.
Japan Reopens to International Cruise Ships, Princess Cruises Readies for Full Season
Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin | Happy Holidays
The weather is cooler, holiday lights are shining and the New Year is just around the corner. This is a special time of year to reconnect with family and friends, and there are many opportunities for holiday celebrations right here in Santa Clarita.
Message from the City Manager Ken Striplin | Happy Holidays
LASD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Castaic Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating an At-Risk, Missing Person, Trent Michael Boser. He is a 47-year-old male white adult who was last seen on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:21 a.m., near the 31000 block of Ridge Route Road, in the city of Castaic.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Missing Castaic Man
Dec. 12: Last Day to Pay First Installment of 22-23 Property Taxes
Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Keith Knox reminds property owners that the first installment of the 2022-23 Annual Secured Property Taxes becomes delinquent if not received by 5 p.m. Pacific Time or United States Postal Service (USPS) postmarked on or before Monday, Dec. 12. This is two days later than the traditional delinquency date of Dec. 10, as this date falls on a Saturday in 2022.
Dec. 12: Last Day to Pay First Installment of 22-23 Property Taxes
Jan. 28: Tickets on Sale for Herman’s Hermits at The Canyon Santa Clarita
Lead singer Peter Noone is a multi-talented entertainer, who has been delighting audiences nearly all his life. At the age of 15, Noone achieved international fame as “Herman’s Hermits”, lead singer of the legendary 1960's pop band Herman’s Hermits.
Jan. 28: Tickets on Sale for Herman’s Hermits at The Canyon Santa Clarita
LAC Health Officer Issues Cold Weather Alert for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
LAC Health Officer Issues Cold Weather Alert for SCV
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
COC Receives Award for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility
College of the Canyons received the 2022 Institutional Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Champion Award from the Association of Human Resource Officers/Equal Employment Officers.
COC Receives Award for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility
COC’s Lauryn Bailey Earns Conference POY, All-Region, All-State Honors
College of the Canyons sophomore Lauryn Bailey has been named a California Community College Soccer Coaches Association All-State and All-SoCal Region First-Team selection in addition to earning Western State Conference, South Division Offensive Player of the Year honors, leading a class of 11 Lady Cougars that earned postseason awards.
COC’s Lauryn Bailey Earns Conference POY, All-Region, All-State Honors
COC Women’s Volleyball Heading to CCCAA State Championship
College of the Canyons is headed back to the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship tournament for a second straight year, and the fifth time in program history, after upsetting No. 2 Irvine Valley College 3-1 on Saturday. Set scores were 25-17, 25-22, 15-25, 28-26.
COC Women’s Volleyball Heading to CCCAA State Championship
Fonder-Salari Moves to New Office Space on The Old Road
Fonder-Salari Program & Construction Management Construction Support Services has announced it is moving offices to a new building on Dec. 1.
Fonder-Salari Moves to New Office Space on The Old Road
CSUN to Celebrate Opening of Golden Globes Film Poster Collection
California State University, Northridge will celebrate the opening of its Hollywood Foreign Press Association/Golden Globes Film Poster Art Exhibition on Sunday, Dec. 4. 
CSUN to Celebrate Opening of Golden Globes Film Poster Collection
L.A. County’s Winter Wonderland Returns to Val Verde Park
Snow days return to the southland as Los Angeles County Parks & Recreation reprises its popular Parks After Dark Winter Wonderland festivities at 34 L.A. County parks, including Val Verde Park, over three weekends in December.
L.A. County’s Winter Wonderland Returns to Val Verde Park
Santa Clarita Transit Gearing Up for Holiday Light Tour
Grab a cozy coat and your holiday spirit and join Santa Clarita Transit for the annual Holiday Light Tour!
Santa Clarita Transit Gearing Up for Holiday Light Tour
Painted Turtle Donations from Giving Tuesday Surpass Match Challenge
The Painted Turtle Camp in Lake Hughes is a place where children with serious medical conditions can just be kids. All campers attend Painted Turtle Camp free of charge.
Painted Turtle Donations from Giving Tuesday Surpass Match Challenge
DMV Recommends Applying for REAL ID During Holiday Season
’Twas the beginning of December and parents were in fear of what to get the kids for the holidays this year.
DMV Recommends Applying for REAL ID During Holiday Season
SCVNews.com
