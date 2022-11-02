TMU Men’s Soccer Wins Match But Misses Post-Season

The Master’s University men’s soccer team did what it was supposed to and defeated the William Jessup Warriors 4-2 Oct. 29 on Senior Day at Reese Field.

Unfortunately they didn’t get they help they needed to qualify for the GSAC post-season tournament, and so their season is over.

The Mustangs needed a win on Saturday and for Menlo to either beat or tie Westmont, which didn’t happen.

But on Saturday, Oct. 29 Master’s (6-8-3, 4-4-1 GSAC) took care of business getting two goals in the first half and two more in the second half and finish the last five games undefeated at 4-0-1.

“I was really glad that we played a complete game,” said Master’s Head Coach Jim Rickard. “Jessup is a much better team than their record and they really played us well. Obviously, it’s fun for the seniors because they went 4-0-1 in their last five games. But it’s also sad because we are not going to the tournament.”

Giorgio Martino had one of his best days as a Mustang getting a goal and two assists in the match. Aidan Rohde and David Cloar also added goals, with Prince Chingancheke getting an assist, but it was the goal by Theo Kudlo on a free kick in the 30th minute that electrified the crowd and Coach Rickard.

“We have a couple of plays where I want Theo to hit a ball in a certain area,” Rickard said. The objective is to try to hit the ball low, which makes it tough to defend. Theo knew the ball I wanted and he hit it perfectly. It’s nice when you show him something specific and if he does it, something good is going to happen. Something good happened — he scored.”

Rickard was also pleased to see how Martino, Rohde and Chingancheke responded to the challenge he gavethem before the match.

“I told them, ‘You guys are the leaders. You have to score and get assists and do more,'” said Rickard. “When (Martino) gets the ball he is dangerous, and the whole conference knows it. So when they are trying to shut him down it’s harder to get him the ball. But when you can get him the ball he is dangerous. He can do stuff on his own and he can get the ball to other people, and we saw that (Saturday).”

At halftime six seniors, Patrick Brayman, Mark Spencer, Michael Nachfoerg, Aidan Rohde, Todd Giesbrecht and Jonathan Lengkey, were recognized for their contributions to The Master’s men’s soccer program.

For more information visit TMU Sports.

