TMU Pre-Med Students Speak at Trauma Symposium

Pre-med students from The Master’s University gave presentations at a recent trauma symposium attended by an array of Southern California medical professionals.

Rocky Maldonado, Bryce Lippen, James Vaughn, and Jacob Anderson each spoke at Loma Linda University School of Medicine in May on topics related to trauma surgery.

Dr. Daniel Ybarra, who is completing a fellowship at Loma Linda, connected the students with the opportunity. He met them through networking and professional development events organized by the University and soon began providing mentorship.

“Dr. Ybarra has taught me about the different paths to take to get into medical school,” said Vaughn. “And he’s given encouragement and advice on what classes to take. He’s also given advice for MCAT prep and planning my future and the road that I want to take.”

Vaughn, who came to TMU from Anchorage, Alaska, said he hopes to one day serve as a medical missionary in a largely unreached region of South Asia. He said the Lord put the region on his heart during a series of prayer meetings organized by a TMU student during Vaughn’s freshman year.

At the symposium, Vaughn met with doctors and learned about cutting-edge medical equipment and new innovations in the field of trauma. He also stepped outside his comfort zone. “I’m not a great orator,” Vaughn said. “But with time and practice, I was able to give a speech that I’m proud of and that I believe was glorifying to the Lord.”

Ybarra said he was impressed by the way TMU’s students prepared for their presentations. He received positive feedback from attendees and added that he hopes to bring TMU students to the event again next year, an opportunity that would bolster what he believes is already an “invaluable” education.

Said Ybarra, “For young Christian people who are deciding where to go, you can learn the science, you can learn the material from anywhere across the country. But you won’t find a place that also has Christian mentorship and provides a biblical worldview on all the topics you discuss.

“It’s invaluable, in my opinion, to be able to not only learn the material and learn in an excellent way, but to be shepherded and mentored by the people who are teaching you and equipping you. I love that about the University.”

