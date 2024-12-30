header image

1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
TMU Sets Rebounding Record in Win Over Lincoln
| Monday, Dec 30, 2024

The Master’s University women’s basketball team set a program record with 74 rebounds in its 119-62 win over Lincoln University Saturday night, Dec. 28 in The MacArthur Center.

The previous record was 72 against Life Pacific on Jan. 19, 2019.

Lexi Hernandez had a career-high 21 rebounds, including nine off the offensive glass.

“We’ve been trying to work together with our defense,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “That’s one of the things we’ve been working on and to communicate and I think they really did that tonight. They came out focused and ready to go, and they also came out ready to run too, and I loved how they were getting back. And execution on offense was great to see.”

The Lady Mustangs (7-4) shot nearly 51 percent from the field and hit 11 of 34 three-pointers to score the most points since the team scored its program-record 122 against Pacific Union during the 1998-99 season.

Five different players scored in double digits, led by Marin Lenz with 20. Alli VanKooten poured in 17, Allie Miller added a career-high 14, with 13 each for Hernandez and Chloe Auble.

Lenz also dished a game-high six assists, with Hernandez, Miller and Laney Grider each adding five dimes.

“That’s what I see in practice,” Wilson said. “I talk to them and say, ‘Let’s show everybody what you can do.’ We have depth and they shoot well, so it was nice to see everyone do that and show everyone they are good shooters.”

The rebounding record, however, is what really stood out for Wilson, which has become a point of emphasis.

“In our last game against (No. 1) Dordt (IA), we didn’t rebound well,” Wilson said. “So in practice we concentrated on rebounding drills and staying focused. So tonight it just showed.”

The Master’s will start GSAC play next Saturday, Jan. 4 when the team travels to Fullerton to take on Hope International. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
COC Falls 82-79 in Final Seconds at Rio Hondo

COC Falls 82-79 in Final Seconds at Rio Hondo
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
College of the Canyons men's basketball was the victim of an 82-79 road loss at Rio Hondo College on Wednesday, Dec. 18, with the Cougars falling despite a 22-point performance from Justin Perez.
FULL STORY...

Lady Mustangs Humbled by No. 1 Dordt

Lady Mustangs Humbled by No. 1 Dordt
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
Sometimes the best you can hope for when going against the best is to learn from the experience. And that's what The Master's University women's basketball team is hoping for after getting beat 97-77 by NAIA No. 1 Dordt University (IA) Wednesday, Dec. 18 on the final day of the Hope International Christmas Classic in Fullerton.
FULL STORY...

Lady Cougars Come Back to Defeat Oxnard College 46-41

Lady Cougars Come Back to Defeat Oxnard College 46-41
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
College of the Canyons women's basketball used a 22-point fourth-quarter outburst to get past host Oxnard College 46-41 on Tuesday, Dec. 17, winning its second game across its last three outings.
FULL STORY...

Rodriguez Earns All-American Honors as Five Cougars Named to All-State Team

Rodriguez Earns All-American Honors as Five Cougars Named to All-State Team
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
College of the Canyons freshman kicker Luis Rodriguez has been named to the 2024 California Community College Football Coaches Association All-America Team, while also joining the group of five Cougars earning All-State Team honors.
FULL STORY...
Today in SCV History (Dec. 30)
1964 - United Air Lines Convair 340 forced down in Saugus when both engines fail; 47 aboard, none injured [story]
emergency landing
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Today in SCV History (Dec. 28)
2011 - John Ford's 1924 "The Iron Horse," filmed in SCV, added to Library of Congress' National Film Registry [story]
title card
Jan. 16: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Hammer & Nails
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for a Grand Opening ribbon cutting at Hammer & Nails, on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 4 p.m.
Jan. 16: Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Hammer & Nails
Feb. 8: Feeding Futures Gala to Benefit SCV Food Pantry
The Feeding Futures Gala will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 6 p.m., at the Newhall Family Theatre. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry for this special inaugural event to kick off the capital campaign for the new pantry.
Feb. 8: Feeding Futures Gala to Benefit SCV Food Pantry
Feb. 7: SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off
The 12th annual SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 5-9 p.m. Chili cookers will be preparing their spicy specialties on the patio of the SCV Senior Center.
Feb. 7: SCV Rotary Charity Chili Cook-Off
CHP’s ‘Operation Holiday Watch’ Nabs Retail Theft Criminals
In the final shopping days before Christmas, the California Highway Patrol conducted a successful enforcement operation targeting organized retail crime, promoting safe shopping experiences for communities throughout California.
CHP’s ‘Operation Holiday Watch’ Nabs Retail Theft Criminals
Join a L.A. County District Attorney’s Office Advisory Board
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has announced an opportunity to join its Advisory Boards. Advisory Boards will play a critical role in helping ensure that the District Attorney’s Office remains informed and responsive to issues of concern to various communities and interest groups in Los Angeles County. The application process is open to all interested residents.
Join a L.A. County District Attorney’s Office Advisory Board
CHP’s Mission for a New Year: Drive Safely Into 2025
As 2025 approaches, the California Highway Patrol is taking action to promote safe travel and prevent tragic crashes on California’s roadways.
CHP’s Mission for a New Year: Drive Safely Into 2025
Dec. 28: AQMD No Burn Days Continue in SCV
The South Coast Air Quality Management District continues the residential No Burn Day Alerts for the weekend, with the latest alert issued for Saturday, Dec. 28 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dec. 28: AQMD No Burn Days Continue in SCV
Soup for The Soul 2025 Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers
Step back in time to an era of glamour and grace at Bridge to Home’s 2025 Soup for the Soul Gala, "Roaring Into a New Era." Experience an unforgettable evening celebrating the dazzling 1920s.
Soup for The Soul 2025 Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers
Jan. 12: Valencia Public Library Presents ‘New Year Harmony’
Visit the Valencia Public Library, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025 3-4 p.m. for a concert with Paul Stein, the esteemed violinist formerly of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Symphony.
Jan. 12: Valencia Public Library Presents ‘New Year Harmony’
California Highway Patrol Highlights New Laws for 2025
As we head into the new year, the California Highway Patrol is highlighting the new public safety laws that were passed during this year’s legislative session and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.
California Highway Patrol Highlights New Laws for 2025
Feb. 28: WiSH Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Talent Showcase
The Hart District Variety Showcase, a fundraiser for the Wm. S. Hart Education Foundation, will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at Saugus High School.
Feb. 28: WiSH Education Foundation Seeks Sponsors for Talent Showcase
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
As we reflect on this year, I am filled with gratitude and pride for the progress we've made together in Los Angeles County. Your dedication to our neighborhoods inspires me daily.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
Mission Opera wins The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024
Mission Opera, Joshua R. Wentz, artistic director, is the winner of The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024 in the professional division for its production of "Susannah." The ensemble was selected from applications reviewed from throughout the United States.
Mission Opera wins The American Prize in Opera Performance, 2024
Senate Bill 48 to Keep ICE Agents Off School Campuses
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is sponsoring Senate Bill 48, legislation that aims to keep U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents off California campuses by establishing a one-mile radius safe zone around schools, as well as protect against the use of school data for deportation efforts.
Senate Bill 48 to Keep ICE Agents Off School Campuses
Friends of the Library Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers
The nonprofit Friends of the Library is looking for dedicated volunteers who are interested in helping the Friends of the Library Program to work together and benefit the Santa Clarita Public Library branches.
Friends of the Library Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers
Crime, Social Media Dominant Themes for New Laws Coming to California
The convenience store owner had said that six out of 10 people who entered his business came to steal. Sacramento County officials said that larger corporate businesses might be able to survive under those circumstances, but not smaller operations. Small businesses form the country’s economic foundation, and they needed state law to change.
Crime, Social Media Dominant Themes for New Laws Coming to California
Today in SCV History (Dec. 27)
1936 - Passenger plane crash in Rice Canyon kills all 12 aboard [story]
victim recovery
Dec. 27: No Burn Day Declared for Santa Clarita Valley
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a residential No Burn Day Alert on Friday, Dec. 27 for all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.
Dec. 27: No Burn Day Declared for Santa Clarita Valley
Saugus High Marching Centurions Cloths for Cash
The Saugus High School Instrumental Music Program is hosting its third annual Clothes for Cash fundraising event 9 a.m.- Noon Saturdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 at Saugus High School.
Saugus High Marching Centurions Cloths for Cash
Jan. 11-12: WiSH Education Foundation Hosts Free E-WASTE Event
Did you receive great new electronic gifts for the holidays? Awesome! Now where can you safely dispose of the old stuff? Where to take phones, TVs, computers, portable devices and more?
Jan. 11-12: WiSH Education Foundation Hosts Free E-WASTE Event
