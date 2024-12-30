TMU Sets Rebounding Record in Win Over Lincoln

The Master’s University women’s basketball team set a program record with 74 rebounds in its 119-62 win over Lincoln University Saturday night, Dec. 28 in The MacArthur Center.

The previous record was 72 against Life Pacific on Jan. 19, 2019.

Lexi Hernandez had a career-high 21 rebounds, including nine off the offensive glass.

“We’ve been trying to work together with our defense,” said TMU Head Coach Fonda Wilson. “That’s one of the things we’ve been working on and to communicate and I think they really did that tonight. They came out focused and ready to go, and they also came out ready to run too, and I loved how they were getting back. And execution on offense was great to see.”

The Lady Mustangs (7-4) shot nearly 51 percent from the field and hit 11 of 34 three-pointers to score the most points since the team scored its program-record 122 against Pacific Union during the 1998-99 season.

Five different players scored in double digits, led by Marin Lenz with 20. Alli VanKooten poured in 17, Allie Miller added a career-high 14, with 13 each for Hernandez and Chloe Auble.

Lenz also dished a game-high six assists, with Hernandez, Miller and Laney Grider each adding five dimes.

“That’s what I see in practice,” Wilson said. “I talk to them and say, ‘Let’s show everybody what you can do.’ We have depth and they shoot well, so it was nice to see everyone do that and show everyone they are good shooters.”

The rebounding record, however, is what really stood out for Wilson, which has become a point of emphasis.

“In our last game against (No. 1) Dordt (IA), we didn’t rebound well,” Wilson said. “So in practice we concentrated on rebounding drills and staying focused. So tonight it just showed.”

The Master’s will start GSAC play next Saturday, Jan. 4 when the team travels to Fullerton to take on Hope International. Tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...