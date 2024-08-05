TMU Students Can Now Major in Cinema & Digital Arts

By Sofia Beltran

The Master’s University Department of Communication has now expanded the Cinema and Digital Arts (CDA) program from an emphasis into a major due to the increasing number of students at The Master’s University interested in the “seventh art.”

In the past few years, CDA students have created cinematic projects ranging from short films to feature-length productions. The opportunity to write, direct, act, and otherwise participate in the creation of films is a distinctive feature of TMU’s CDA program, and as a result, graduates possess practical skills and experience that are valued in the media production industry.

Prof. Matt Green, the program’s director, says the foundation of CDA will remain Christ-honoring storytelling.

“It all starts with a story,” he says. “As a Christ–follower, your worldview will reflect in any story you tell, which is why we are training our CDA students to be excellent storytellers.”

For more information about the CDA major and its ongoing projects, see masters.edu/cda.

