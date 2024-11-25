header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 25
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
TMU Women’s Cross Country Wins National Championship, Men Fourth
| Monday, Nov 25, 2024

For the first time in The Master’s University athletics history, a team has won the NAIA national championship. The women’s cross country team finished ahead of Taylor University by one point to win the NAIA women’s cross country national championship Friday, Nov. 22, at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo.

Hannah Fredericks finished second individually with a time of 20 minutes, 45.3 seconds on the 6K course. Ellen Palmgren finished eighth (21:08.6), Emma Nelson ninth (21:11.2), Suzie Johnson 37th (21:47.1) and Rebekah Niednagel 42nd (21:54.8). In addition to those five scoring athletes, Ella Howe finished 81st and Alyssa Lovett 95th.

“I feel like the Lord just blessed us more than we could have ever imagined,” Fredericks said after the race. “After finishing second last year we obviously wanted to come back and finish first this year. But we really wanted to see what the Lord would provide and not expect anything. We weren’t expecting the win but we wanted to try. So much happiness and joy right now, but it’s really all the Lord.”

The one-point margin of victory for the Mustangs over Taylor University was the closest margin of victory in NAIA cross country championship history.

Each placement of the five scoring runners for The Master’s mattered in this championship effort, but perhaps none greater than the fourth and fifth Mustangs runners, Suzie Johnson and Rebekah Niednagel. At the 4,000-meter checkpoint of the 6K race, Johnson was five points behind Taylor’s fourth runner and Niednagel was four points behind Taylor’s fifth runner. But when the two crossed the finish line, Johnson was four points ahead and Niednagel was two points ahead.

“Bekah came right up behind me and started pushing my back and saying, ‘We gotta go, we’ve got to stick together,'” Johnson said. “The difference for me was Bekah. If I did not have her, I would not have been able to finish where I did.”

“Going into the second loop I thought to myself, ‘Shoot, I’m number five,'” Niednagel said. “I knew my time was really going to matter and I knew Suzie was hurting. And as I came up on her I knew I had to push her more. I had to act as if I was okay because if I fall off, she’s going to be hurting more. So I knew I had to give it my all for this team. I knew I had to go and I had to push her. And being able to run it with her was just so sweet.”

Johnson admitted, “I was hurting.”

“Just knowing that she was there with me gave me the confidence that I wasn’t alone,” Johnson continued. “My prayer request this morning was that I would be able to love my teammates well, and the Lord definitely gave us an opportunity to love each other well by keeping us side by side.”

Under a gray Missouri sky with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees, the Gans Creek course was soggy in spots after a recent rainstorm.

But that didn’t matter to the athletes from Southern California.

The Master’s men’s cross country team finished fourth in their race, with Jack Anderson coming in fourth place individually with a time of 23:47.5 on the 8K course, his highest finish at the NAIA national championships.

“I didn’t get a great start,” Anderson said immediately after the race. “I got boxed in and had to deal with that through the first half of the race. But I had to put my trust in the Lord and know that whatever the outcome it was all in His sovereign plan. I just had to trust Him in that moment and thankfully He gave me the strength to get past the people I needed to get past and get to where I needed to be at the end of the race.”
Connor Ybarra finished 24th (24:30.0), Emmanuel De Leon 59th (24:55.2), Nate Day 62nd (24:55.9) and Hunter Romine 83rd (25:04.0). In addition to those scoring athletes, Andrew Cross finished 94th (25:08.1) and Cedar Collins 95th (25:08.5).

First-year head coach Daniel Rush was named the NAIA women’s cross country coach of the year, the youngest coach at 23 years of age in the history of the award.

Rush talked through strategy with both teams before their respective races.

“The men’s race and the women’s race ran a little bit different,” Rush said. “You have to manage the biggest and most competitive crowd we’ve had all year. Which means, staying calm when you’re in 150th when you’re 800 meters in. The goal was to get our top couple of guys out front and then our four, five and six be a little more patient and settle in a little further behind. Ultimately, the objective for the men was to find a place where we wanted to finish by the 4K point.

“For the women, it was a little bit different,” Rush continued. “It’s not as dense as a race. So you normally will find the place you’re going to finish in by about 1K to 2K.”

Which made the effort by Johnson and Niednagel all the more remarkable.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

TMU Women’s Cross Country Wins National Championship, Men Fourth

TMU Women’s Cross Country Wins National Championship, Men Fourth
Monday, Nov 25, 2024
For the first time in The Master's University athletics history, a team has won the NAIA national championship. The women's cross country team finished ahead of Taylor University by one point to win the NAIA women's cross country national championship Friday, Nov. 22, at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo.
FULL STORY...

TMU Men’s Basketball Knocks Off No. 2, Starr Sees 300th Win

TMU Men’s Basketball Knocks Off No. 2, Starr Sees 300th Win
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
Christmas came early for The Master's University Men's Basketball Head Coach Kelvin Starr.
FULL STORY...

TMU Women’s Volleyball Wins GSAC Championship

TMU Women’s Volleyball Wins GSAC Championship
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
For the first time since 2018, The Master's University's women's volleyball team has won the GSAC Championship Tournament, this time defeating the Benedictine Mesa Redhawks 21-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18 Saturday Nov. 16 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

COC Women’s Soccer Takes Unbeaten Streak into Playoffs

COC Women’s Soccer Takes Unbeaten Streak into Playoffs
Monday, Nov 18, 2024
College of the Canyons Women's Soccer pushed its unbeaten streak to seven games with a 2-1 road victory over Antelope Valley College on Nov. 12, and followed that with a 3-0 win over LA Valley College on Nov. 15. That has the Lady Cougars riding an eight-game unbeaten streak as the team prepares for Round 1 of the 3C2A SoCal Regional playoffs.
FULL STORY...

Rodriguez’ Kick Lifts No. 12 Canyons past No. 14 Bakersfield 27-24

Rodriguez’ Kick Lifts No. 12 Canyons past No. 14 Bakersfield 27-24
Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
Freshman kicker Luis Rodriguez drilled a 21-yard field goal as time expired, lifting No. 12 Canyons to a 27-24 comeback victory over No. 14 Bakersfield College at Cougar Stadium on Saturday Nov. 9.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Ken Striplin | Thankful for Our Nonprofits
The Thanksgiving holiday is all about gratitude. Being thankful for what we have and all the blessings we have in our lives.
Ken Striplin | Thankful for Our Nonprofits
TMU Women’s Cross Country Wins National Championship, Men Fourth
For the first time in The Master's University athletics history, a team has won the NAIA national championship. The women's cross country team finished ahead of Taylor University by one point to win the NAIA women's cross country national championship Friday, Nov. 22, at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia, Mo.
TMU Women’s Cross Country Wins National Championship, Men Fourth
Raw Milk Recall Due to Bird Flu Virus
The California Department of Public Health is warning the public to avoid consuming one batch of cream top, whole raw milk produced and packaged by Raw Farm, LLC of Fresno County due to a detection of bird flu virus in a retail sample.
Raw Milk Recall Due to Bird Flu Virus
‘Winners Circle Art Show’ at Acton Agua Dulce Library
The Acton Agua Dulce Arts Council will host the "Winner’s Circle Art Show" at the Acton Agua Dulce Public Library, starting Saturday, Jan. 11-Saturday, Feb. 22.
‘Winners Circle Art Show’ at Acton Agua Dulce Library
Today in SCV History (Nov. 25)
1875 - Vasquez lieutenant Clodoveo Chavez reportedly killed by bounty hunters in Arizona Territory [story]
Clodoveo Chavez story
Election ’24 Recap: Less Than 20,000 Votes Remain to be Tallied in County
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk has reported that there are less than 20,000 ballots remaining to be counted in the Los Angeles County area.
Election ’24 Recap: Less Than 20,000 Votes Remain to be Tallied in County
Today in SCV History (Nov. 24)
2003 - Ruth Newhall, longtime co-owner/editor of The Signal, dies in Berkeley [story]
Ruth Newhall
Today in SCV History (Nov. 23)
1931 - Fall Roundup held at Hoot Gibson's Saugus Rodeo [story]
Hoot Gibson's 1931 Saugus Rodeo
Jan. 31: SCV Chamber Awards + Installation Early Bird Tickets
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Awards + Installation event on Friday, Jan. 31 at the Hyatt Regency.
Jan. 31: SCV Chamber Awards + Installation Early Bird Tickets
Dec. 12: Cocktails & Conversation with Cameron Smyth
The Valley Industry Assoction will host a Cocktails & Conversation event with Cameron Smyth on Thursday, Dec. 12, 5:30=7:30 p.m. at Margarita’s Mexican Grill, 23320 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.
Dec. 12: Cocktails & Conversation with Cameron Smyth
Hart Board Selects Current Interim Superintendent to Fill Vacancy
Following an extensive search, the Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District has unanimously selected current Interim Superintendent Dr. Michael Vierra as the new Hart District Superintendent, filling the vacancy created when Mike Kuhlman resigned effective June 30.
Hart Board Selects Current Interim Superintendent to Fill Vacancy
Nov. 29: ‘Christmas Carol, The True Meaning of Christmas’
"Christmas Carol: The True Meaning of Christmas" will be performed on stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild on weekends beginning Friday, Nov. 29 thru Monday, Dec. 23 at 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.
Nov. 29: ‘Christmas Carol, The True Meaning of Christmas’
CARB Incentive Plan Focuses on Fleets for Small Businesses
The California Air Resources Board has approved a $34.94 million incentives funding plan that will continue support ongoing efforts to increase access to medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission trucks, buses and equipment, with a focus on small businesses.
CARB Incentive Plan Focuses on Fleets for Small Businesses
Recycle Broken Holiday Lights at SAFE Collection Centers
Preparing to decorate for the holidays? If you come across broken string lights that are no longer usable, instead of tossing in the trash you can now drop them off for recycling at one of the SAFE collection centers
Recycle Broken Holiday Lights at SAFE Collection Centers
Dec. 8: ‘Charles Phoenix Holidayland’ at Newhall Family Theatre
The nonprofit Raising the Curtain Foundation will host a fundraising event, "Holidayland" with mid-century pop culture expert Charles Phoenix, on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.
Dec. 8: ‘Charles Phoenix Holidayland’ at Newhall Family Theatre
Nov. 26: City Council Meets to Discuss Contracts, Open Space Naming
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Nov. 26, beginning with a special closed meeting at 5 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 6 p.m.
Nov. 26: City Council Meets to Discuss Contracts, Open Space Naming
Nov. 23: ACS Relay for Life SCV Holiday Boutique
The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley will present its holiday boutique fundraiser, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Nov. 23: ACS Relay for Life SCV Holiday Boutique
State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program Launch
California State Parks Office of Historic Preservation has announced it will begin accepting applications for the State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program at 8 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2025.
State Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit Program Launch
Today in SCV History (Nov. 22)
1843 - Rancho Castec (Lebec-Tejon area) granted to French immigrant Jose Covarrubias [story]
Rancho Castec diseno map
Central Park Exercise Staircase Closure Extended Thru Nov. 28
Due to construction and weather delays, the closure of the exercise staircase at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, will be extended through Nov. 28.
Central Park Exercise Staircase Closure Extended Thru Nov. 28
Dec. 14-15: Santa Clarita Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
Santa Clarita Ballet's 30th anniversary production of "The Nutcracker" will perform, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14-15 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Dec. 14-15: Santa Clarita Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’
COC Winter 2025 Registration Underway
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter 2025 session, which boasts more than 300 class sections.
COC Winter 2025 Registration Underway
TMU Men’s Basketball Knocks Off No. 2, Starr Sees 300th Win
Christmas came early for The Master's University Men's Basketball Head Coach Kelvin Starr.
TMU Men’s Basketball Knocks Off No. 2, Starr Sees 300th Win
Dec. 13-15: ‘Holiday Hijinx’ Presented by Theatre in a Week, Off Book Theatre
Theatre in a Week and Off Book Theatre is back with its holiday one act comedy "Holiday Hijinx" Friday, Dec. 13- Sunday, Dec. 15 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
Dec. 13-15: ‘Holiday Hijinx’ Presented by Theatre in a Week, Off Book Theatre
SCVNews.com