TMU Track opens Season at CMS

The track teams at The Master’s University started their season at the 2025 OIDFE meet on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps College in Claremont. Multiple athletes hit the NAIA Indoor standards and set personal bests.

The women’s distance relay opened the day by qualifying for Indoor Nationals with a winning time of 12:04. The All-American trio of Ellen Palmgren, Suzie Johnson and Hannah Fredericks put together a strong performance to lead the Mustangs to a 1:18 margin of victory over Vanguard. Freshman Olivia Nantz had a strong debut on the 400 meter leg as the Mustangs posted the second-fastest time in the NAIA this season.

In the 60 meters, Elijah Espericueta set the school record in the prelims with a time of 7.06. This qualified him for the final where he again broke his own school record with a run of 7.03. This was good enough for third place. Elias Smith and Elijah Alexander also competed in the 60 meters, placing eighth and 18th, respectively.

In the men’s 3,000 meters, senior captain Connor Ybarra led a strong showing from the Mustangs with an 8:37 clocking. This was his fastest opening meet of his career. Ybarra, the school record holder in the event, placed fourth behind three NCAA All-Americans from Pomona-Pitzer college. Emmanuel de Leon placed fifth (8:44) and Cedar Collins placed sixth (8:45). Collins pulled off an impressive double with an 1:55 800 meters in the distance medley relay.

“This was a fun season debut with the team. I am grateful to worship God,” Ybarra said. “I am looking forward to seeing what the Lord has as we aim to qualify for nationals the next two meets.”

Senior Hannah Fredericks set an NAIA B standard in the 3,000 meters, running 10:06 for first place. This mark is 11th in the nation and won the event by over five seconds. The Mustangs had four other athletes finish in the top 10.

Some field event highlights include Josh Williamson winning the men’s shot put, Brianna Ironside placing second in the weight throw and Hunter Angove grabbing a B standard in the pole vault, jumping 4.84m.

“Today was a promising start to the season. With over a dozen athletes competing for TMU track for the first time, this was just the beginning of a new chapter,” Coach Daniel Rush said. “Six Mustangs already have their tickets punched to indoor nationals, and we hope to add many more in the next few weeks.”

The Mustangs will return to racing at the Sunshine Invitational, at Westmont College on Feb. 8.

For more information visit GoMustangs.com.

