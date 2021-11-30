Tuesday COVID Roundup: SCV Nearing 40,000 Total Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 28 new deaths and 843 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,094 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Here is the latest data:
– Cases to date: 1,527,132 cases to date
– Deaths due to COVID-19 to date: 27,166 deaths to date
– 569 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
– Nearly 9,421,000 individuals tested; 15% of people tested positive
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
** Case numbers do not include Long Beach and Pasadena cases. The 2-day total, including Long Beach and Pasadena, was 2073 as reported on Friday, 11/26.
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
On Tuesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital had zero tests pending, 14 patients in the hospital, and a total of 1,658 patients who have been treated and discharged since the pandemic began, and no additional deceased, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.
Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update
As of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard remained the same as Wednesday, with 361 COVID-19 deaths in the SCV since the onset of the pandemic.
The following is the community breakdown of the 361 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:
300 in Santa Clarita
21 in Castaic
12 in Acton
9 in Stevenson Ranch
6 in unincorporated Canyon Country
4 in Agua Dulce
3 in Val Verde
2 in Valencia
1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon
1 in Elizabeth Lake
1 in Newhall
1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country
0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)
SCV Cases
Of the 39,094 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 28,700
* Castaic: 4,629
Stevenson Ranch: 1,876
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,230
Acton: 824
Val Verde: 452
Agua Dulce: 433
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 314
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 179
Elizabeth Lake: 126
Bouquet Canyon: 78
Lake Hughes: 77
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70
Saugus/Canyon Country: 55
Sand Canyon: 24
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 22
Placerita Canyon: 5
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
L.A. County
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.
County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
California Tuesday
Cases
Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
– Unvaccinated people were 7.2 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from November 7, 2021 to November 13, 2021).
– Unvaccinated people were 13.1 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from October 31, 2021 to November 6, 2021).
– Unvaccinated people were 15.8 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from October 24, 2021 to October 30, 2021).
Vaccinations
– 58,286,182 total vaccines administered.
– 76.2% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 138,347 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 4,806,510 confirmed cases to date.
– Today’s average case count is 4,099 (average daily case count over 7 days).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 3.0% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 3,540 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 914 ICU patients statewide.
Deaths
– There have been 73,712 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 53 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days). Additional Updates
The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Nov. 11 to Nov. 20, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.0 day. During this same time period, 84% of patients received test results in one day and 96% received them within two days.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Nov. 29, there have been 723 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
