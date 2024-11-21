Update: LOCATED LASD Seeks Public Help to Find At-Risk Missing Newhall Woman

UPDATE Nov. 20 3 p.m. LOCATED.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person Unit is advising At-Risk Missing Person, Susan Lynn Emrick, has been located.

Thank you to the public, the media, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Susan.

The following is from the original release.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person Susan Lynn Emrick.

She is a 66-year-old White female who was last seen on Nov. 5, at 9 a.m., on the 24400 block of Leonard Tree Lane, in Newhall.

Emrick is 5’5″, 140lbs, with gray hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a pink plaid shirt, gray pants and black sandals.

She is known to drive a 2017 white Honda Fit SUV with California license plate number DP050WV. Emrick’s family is concerned for her well-being.

Emrick is medication dependent. Her family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...