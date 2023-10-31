Valencia Auto Dealers Surpass $100M in Sales Tax Revenue to Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita and the Valencia Auto Center are pleased to announce that car sales and leases from Santa Clarita auto dealers have resulted in nearly $110-million in sales tax revenue since 2007. These funds are reinvested in the city, in the form of parks, road maintenance, new amenities, programs, events and more.

“This milestone demonstrates the true value of shopping local,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Jason Gibbs. “By making your big purchases in our City, like buying a car, your hard-earned tax dollars go right back to the community you call home. We appreciate the partnership with our local auto dealers and the benefit of having them right here in Santa Clarita.”

New motor vehicle sales represent approximately 18 percent of the city’s annual sales tax revenue. The biggest year-to-date of car sales and leases was last year, when post-pandemic buyers generated more than $10 million in local sales tax dollars.

“I am incredibly proud of the exceptional dealerships we have in our valley and delighted to be a significant contributor to the city’s sales tax revenue,” said Don Fleming, who has served as the president of the Santa Clarita Automobile Dealers Association for a quarter-century. “This underscores Santa Clarita’s status as a business-friendly city, with a commitment to creating a remarkable community for residents to live, work and enjoy.”

For more information on how the city uses tax revenue, you can view the Fiscal Year 2023/24 budget at SantaClarita.gov/City-Budget.

For information on dealerships and auto sales at the Valencia Auto Center, please visit ValenciaAutoCenter.com.

Formed in 1998, the Santa Clarita Auto Dealers Association is a 501(c)4 organization that promotes the dealerships within the Valencia Auto Center, encourages Santa Clarita residents to keep tax dollars local and supports local nonprofit organizations. The association is comprised of 15 dealerships within the Valencia Auto Center, making it one of the largest auto centers in Southern California. The Valencia Auto Center represents 24 brands and is located along Creekside Road, Magic Mountain Boulevard and Valencia Boulevard in the city of Santa Clarita.

