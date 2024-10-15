Valencia Town Center’s Pumpkin Patch Festival Runs Thru October

This fall, Valencia Town Center with What’s Up SCV is bringing you the a family-friendly celebration with the inaugural Pumpkin Patch Festival, a month-long event packed with fall fun for all ages.

The event lasts through Thursday, Oct. 27 and entry is free. It will be located at Valencia Town Center, 24201 Valencia Blvd., Valencia, CA 91355.

Whether looking to carve the perfect pumpkin, indulge in seasonal treats or simply enjoy the cooler weather, this festival has everything needed to make lasting memories.

The festival will include:

A pumpkin patch filled with a variety of pumpkins for carving or decorating.

Giant bounce slides and bounce houses for endless fun and excitement for the kids.

Games for all ages.

A wide array of food trucks offering something for every craving.

Local vendors showcasing unique gifts, crafts and seasonal goods.

Live music to keep the festive spirit alive.

And for the adults a full bar serving seasonal drinks to enjoy.

From bounce slides to food and local shopping, there’s something for everyone at this seasonal event.

The festival will be open, Thursdays 4–9 p.m., Fridays 2-9 p.m., Saturdays 2–9 p.m. and Sundays, noon-6 p.m.

With a full schedule of events, you have plenty of chances to come and enjoy the fun, whether it’s after school on a Thursday or a weekend adventure with the family.

For more information visit the Valencia Town Center website.

