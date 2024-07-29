Cougars Standout Jake Schwartz Commits to Point Loma Nazarene

By Jesse Muñoz/COC Sports Information Director

Another former Cougar is headed to the next level with standout first baseman and relief pitcher Jake Schwartz having recently announced his commitment to Point Loma Nazarene University.

Point Loma is an NCAA Div. II program located in San Diego. The Sea Lions compete in the Pacific West Conference.

Schwartz, who attended West Ranch High School, was a key contributor for Canyons over the past two seasons, helping the Cougars qualify for postseason play in both years.

As a sophomore, Schwartz batted .311 with six home runs and a team-high 36 RBIs. Those numbers came alongside 26 runs and a .466 slugging percentage while playing in all 42 games. He also drew 19 walks and finished with a .413 on-base percentage.

Schwartz won the conference’s Gold Glove award at first base and made nine appearances on the mound, coming away with a 2.45 ERA, five strikeouts and a team-high three saves.

During his freshman campaign in 2023, Schwartz appeared in all 38 games bringing in 34 RBIs and 35 runs. He clubbed three home runs with 11 doubles and finished the regular season with a .276 batting average and .404 slugging percentage. In his 23 and 2/3 innings pitched, Schwartz notched 12 strike outs and worked for a 3.04 ERA with a 2-1 record and four saves.

Those efforts earned Schwartz All-Western State Conference (WSC), South Division Honorable Mention accolades in both seasons.

Schwartz is the sixth member of the Cougars’ 2024 club to move on to the four-year level since season’s end. He joins teammates Colin Yeaman (INF), Charlie Rocca (INF), Tyler Biggs (P), Domenik Cervantes (C) and Angelo Aleman (INF) in earning that distinction.

Canyons finished the 2024 season with an overall record of 20-22, securing third place in the WSC, South Division. The Cougars ended their season with a third straight post season appearance in the 3C2A SoCal Regionals vs. Palomar College, with the No. 2 seed Comets taking both games in the series.

