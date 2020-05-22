What Would Ray Bradbury Say? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Ray Bradbury was a renowned science fiction writer with whom I share common memories: Los Angeles High School. He graduated 30 years before, and rumor had it, he failed English.

Prior to passing away in 2012, we met in Santa Clarita, so I was able to ask the daunting question: “Did you fail English?” He smiled, “I got a C.”

Known for his futuristic extrapolation of present-day events, the coronavirus pandemic would have been a gold mine for his imagination.

There are many potential scenarios destiny holds for us, but I am hopeful there will be a “cure” in the near future. As a scientist with medical knowledge, I believe convalescent plasma will open the door to antibody isolation that eventually will halt infections and bring the world back to normal.

Adding a vaccine to the arsenal will bury this virus, as well as others to come.

My scenario is just one of many that scientists and sci-fi writers are churning over right now.

If Ray Bradbury were still around, he would probably say: “Dorio, you get a C.”

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.