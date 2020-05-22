[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
grave marker
What Would Ray Bradbury Say? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
| Friday, May 22, 2020

Dr. Gene DorioRay Bradbury was a renowned science fiction writer with whom I share common memories: Los Angeles High School. He graduated 30 years before, and rumor had it, he failed English.

Prior to passing away in 2012, we met in Santa Clarita, so I was able to ask the daunting question: “Did you fail English?” He smiled, “I got a C.”

Known for his futuristic extrapolation of present-day events, the coronavirus pandemic would have been a gold mine for his imagination.

There are many potential scenarios destiny holds for us, but I am hopeful there will be a “cure” in the near future. As a scientist with medical knowledge, I believe convalescent plasma will open the door to antibody isolation that eventually will halt infections and bring the world back to normal.

Adding a vaccine to the arsenal will bury this virus, as well as others to come.

My scenario is just one of many that scientists and sci-fi writers are churning over right now.

If Ray Bradbury were still around, he would probably say: “Dorio, you get a C.”

 

Gene Uzawa Dorio, M.D., is a geriatric house-call physician who serves as president of the Los Angeles County Commission for Older Adults and Assemblyman to the California Senior Legislature. He has practiced in the Santa Clarita Valley for 32 years.
0 Comments

Got Medicare? Get Tested at No Cost | Commentary by Seema Verma

Friday, May 22, 2020
Medicare covers tests with no out-of-pocket costs. You can get tested in your home, doctor’s office, a local pharmacy or hospital, a nursing home, or a drive-through site. Medicare does not require a doctor’s order for you to get tested.
READ MORE...

Friday, May 22, 2020
Known for his futuristic extrapolation of present-day events, the coronavirus pandemic would have been a gold mine for Ray Bradbury's imagination.
READ MORE...

Nursing Home Protocols | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Nursing Home Protocols | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Thursday, May 21, 2020
Getting older and less mobile while lying in bed tends to decrease lung expansion. For nursing home residents, does this make them more susceptible to viral or bacterial pneumonia?
READ MORE...

Holes in the Safety Net | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Holes in the Safety Net | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
He is bedridden, suffering from diabetes and a stroke. She has an autoimmune disease that is decimating her body. Both have been hospitalized several times in the recent past.
READ MORE...

The Ultimate Sacrifice | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

The Ultimate Sacrifice | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Seniors are not asking for people to make the ultimate sacrifice, only to sustain older-adult housing, food, medicine and healthcare until we work our way out of this pandemic.
READ MORE...

Half Measures Aren’t Cutting It | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Half Measures Aren’t Cutting It | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Monday, May 18, 2020
We don’t always know who carries the coronavirus, and there is no reliable way to screen patients, staff or visitors. Therefore, contamination is potentially high.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
City Now Offering Passport Services by Appointment at OTN Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is now offering modified passport services by appointment only outside the Old Town Newhall Library at the double doors leading into the Newhall Community Room on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
L.A. County Opens Beach Bike Paths, Indoor Malls with Curbside; OK’s Car Parades
In advance of the Memorial Day weekend holiday, Los Angeles County has given a green light to car parades, opened beach bike paths, and allowed indoor malls that provide curbside service to open for business.
Got Medicare? Get Tested at No Cost | Commentary by Seema Verma
Medicare covers tests with no out-of-pocket costs. You can get tested in your home, doctor’s office, a local pharmacy or hospital, a nursing home, or a drive-through site. Medicare does not require a doctor’s order for you to get tested.
May 26: City Council Special Meeting – Evictions, By-District Election, Barger Reopening Letter
At a special meeting of the Santa Clarita City Council Tuesday, Councilmembers will consider rescinding the city's evictions moratorium and adopting Los Angeles County's policy.
What Would Ray Bradbury Say? | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Known for his futuristic extrapolation of present-day events, the coronavirus pandemic would have been a gold mine for Ray Bradbury's imagination.
Food & Shelter Program Now Accepting RFPs from Nonprofits
The Los Angeles County Emergency Food and Shelter Program is accepting Requests for Proposal for Phase 37 funds through Friday, June 5.
feedSCV, Kogi BBQ Deliver Lunch to Henry Mayo Staff
Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit group feedSCV arranged for the Kogi BBQ food truck to visit Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and provided 1,100 burritos to the entire daytime staff working on Tuesday.
Hahn Proposes Plan to Allow Retail to Reopen with Safety Protocols
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is urging California Governor Gavin Newsom to allow retail businesses statewide to reopen under the same health protocols that “essential” retail businesses have been allowed to operate under.
SCV Students Invited to Virtual Prom May 29
All Santa Clarita Valley high school juniors and seniors are invited to the SCV’s first-ever “Virtual Prom,” to be held online via Zoom and Facebook on Friday, May 29.
Amazon to Lease Space in Center at Needham Ranch Industrial Park
While The Center at Needham Ranch is still under construction, city of Santa Clarita officials confirmed that Amazon is set to move into one of the buildings.
Feds Sued for Limiting Emergency Food Stamps for Californians
Two food stamps recipients slapped the U.S. Department of Agriculture with a federal class action Thursday, claiming the Trump administration is defying the will of Congress by denying extra emergency food stamps to low-income Californians.
Today in SCV History (May 22)
1865 - Discoverer Ramon Perea and partner sell Pico Canyon oil claim to Edward Beale & Robert Baker for $300 [story]
UC System Dropping SAT, ACT Testing Requirements for Admission
(CN) — The University of California system will no longer use the SAT or ACT standardized tests as a consideration for admission after the UC Regents voted unanimously to discontinue its use during its meeting on Thursday.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 1,020 Cases in SCV, 86,197 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 1,204 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 1,020 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began.
Valencia Developer Five Point Posts 1Q Earnings
Five Point Holdings, LLC, an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, including Valencia Segment (formerly Newhall), reported Thursday its first quarter 2020 results.
Civilian Oversight Commission Votes to Sue Villanueva Over Jail Conditions
LOS ANGELES — A civilian commission tasked with oversight of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department voted unanimously Thursday to pursue legal action against Sheriff Alex Villanueva, a day after he defied a subpoena to testify on measures to protect incarcerated people against Covid-19 infection in county jails.
The MAIN’s Live Online Theatre Festival to Feature Radio Plays, Readings
Join The MAIN for Stage On Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest. Santa Clarita’s live online theatre festival that launched on May 12, 2020, and is running through July 3, 2020.
LASD Reminding Motorists to Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend Responsibly
This weekend is Memorial Day Weekend, and as we slowly travel down the road to reopening, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department encourages everyone to listen to advice from public health officials and be responsible during these trying times.
Morgan Hill Becomes 1st Player in TMU Soccer Program’s History from England
Growing up in Bournemouth, England, Morgan Hill had a specific, sunny destination in mind when she envisioned her college experience: California.
CHP Encourages Essential Travel Only as Holiday Weekend Approaches
SACRAMENTO – As the Memorial Day weekend approaches, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) continues to encourage essential travel only and physical distancing for all Californians.
Newhall School District Announces New Staff Administrators
The Newhall School District is pleased to announce that Amanda Montemayor has been named Assistant Superintendent, Human Resources, and Sheri Staszewski has been named Assistant Superintendent, Business Services.
Nursing Home Protocols | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Getting older and less mobile while lying in bed tends to decrease lung expansion. For nursing home residents, does this make them more susceptible to viral or bacterial pneumonia?
Report Shows SCV Water Continues to Meet State, Federal Health Standards
Together with Los Angeles County Water Works District No. 36, we’ve recently completed the 2020 Water Quality Report, also known as the Consumer Confidence Report.
SCV Businesses, Nationwide Chains Struggle to Stay Afloat
As thousands of stores have been closed nationwide since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic, many retailers and restaurants, big and small, are struggling to survive the shutdown, while others have already announced their permanent closure.
